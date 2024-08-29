Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: A Nostalgic Trip with a Few New Twists

Michael Keaton returns as the ghost with the most, but does Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (or Beetlejuice 2 for those who want to get technical) live up to the original’s ghoulish charm, or is it just another ghost from the past trying to cash in on our nostalgia? The short answer: a little of both. The long answer? Let’s dig up this film’s plot and see what’s buried underneath.

Michael Keaton: Still Bringing the Juice

When it comes to Michael Keaton, the man doesn’t miss a beat—or a spook. His portrayal of Beetlejuice is as unhinged and hilarious as ever. In a world where reboots often fall flat, Keaton manages to summon the same chaotic energy that made the original Beetlejuice a cult classic. His manic charm is one of the main reasons to give this movie a watch, even if just for the laughs.

In Beetlejuice two, Keaton’s Beetlejuice gets some fresh undead meat to work with, including Jenna Ortega as Astrid, Lydia Deetz’s daughter. Ortega is solid, but she’s got big boots to fill, and while she holds her own, the real magic happens when Keaton and Winona Ryder’s Lydia share the screen. Their banter feels like a natural continuation of where we left off in 1988, with just enough new material to keep things from feeling too dusty.

Nostalgia Overload with a Side of New Stuff

The movie plays heavily on nostalgia—something fans will appreciate, especially with nods to the original’s iconic soundtrack. You’ll be humming along to the familiar tunes, but don’t expect any ground-breaking new tracks here. It’s a classic case of, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

But don’t get too comfortable—Beetlejuice 2 throws in some new characters and plot twists that might catch you off guard. Take Lydia’s new job as a ghost medium, for instance. It’s a surprise, sure, but it also feels a bit off for her character. Lydia was the queen of embracing the weird in the first movie, so seeing her burnt out on ghosts raises an eyebrow. Did New York do that to her? We may never know, but it’s a question that lingers.

And let’s talk about the claymation death of Charles Deetz—because yes, it’s as ridiculous and funny as it sounds. The movie keeps its roots in the absurd, with moments like these sprinkled throughout. It’s pure Tim Burton in all the right ways, but at times, it feels like the movie is relying a bit too much on the tried-and-true rather than pushing into new territory.

Homages and Easter Eggs: Spot the Burton Cameos

Tim Burton fans will get a kick out of the numerous homages to his other works. There are some cool cameos (keep an eye out for the janitor) that are highlights. And if you’re sharp, you’ll catch nods to The Addams Family and The Nightmare Before Christmas. It’s like Burton’s been saving up all his spooky Easter eggs just for this movie.

Willem Dafoe’s character, though corny at times, is exactly what you’d expect from him. The man knows how to ham it up when needed, and in a movie like this, it works.

The Ghost of a Good Movie

Is Beetlejuice two a kids’ movie? It certainly feels like it at times. The humor is more playful, the scares are toned down, and the whole vibe is more family-friendly. While this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, it does make you wonder who the movie is really for—the fans of the original or a new generation of younger viewers.

The movie truly shines when Beetlejuice is let loose to do his thing. The last part of the film is a wild ride, with Keaton’s character wreaking havoc in ways only he can. But the big showdown? It’s a bit too easy. For all the buildup, you’d expect a more challenging takedown, but it’s over quicker than you can say his name three times.

Final Thoughts: Should You Watch?

If you’re here for the nostalgia and to see Michael Keaton back in his iconic role, you won’t be disappointed. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice delivers exactly what you’d expect, with a few new twists to keep it from being a total rehash. However, if you’re looking for something groundbreaking or a deeper dive into the world of the strange and unusual, you might find yourself wanting a bit more.

But hey, isn’t that the point of Beetlejuice? To leave you hanging, wanting just one more trick or one more gag? Whether or not this movie leaves you spellbound or underwhelmed will likely depend on just how much you loved the original.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice: A Nostalgic Trip with a Few New Twists Acting - 7/10 7/10

Cinematography/Visual Effects - 8/10 8/10

Plot/Screenplay - 7/10 7/10

Setting/Theme - 8/10 8/10

Watchability - 9/10 9/10

Rewatchability - 6/10 6/10 Overall 7.5/10 7.5/10 Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)