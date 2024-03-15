Jimmy Palmiotti Returns to Kickstarter with “Fantisima”

Comic book veteran Jimmy Palmiotti is back on Kickstarter, and this time, he’s inviting fans to join him on a mind-bending adventure with his latest project, “Fantisima.” Palmiotti, a name synonymous with quality storytelling and creative innovation, promises a unique journey that explores the blurring lines between reality and fantasy.

Fantisima: A Search for Family and Redemption

“Fantisima” centers on Bernardo Burgos, a man haunted by a childhood tragedy – the disappearance of his family at sea. Years later, a flicker of hope emerges when Bernardo spots his long-lost sister in a photograph of a remote Amazonian tribe. Determined to find her, Bernardo embarks on a perilous journey into the rainforest, accompanied by a beautiful photographer and a trusted friend.

The path to reunion is fraught with danger. A vengeful witch’s curse, monstrous creatures, and a ruthless logging company threaten Bernardo and his companions. As he delves deeper into the rainforest, Bernardo uncovers a shocking truth: his own family company is at the forefront of the deforestation. Torn between saving his sister and protecting his family’s legacy, Bernardo finds himself at the center of a brutal conflict.

Palmiotti on Kickstarter: A Commitment to Quality

Jimmy Palmiotti’s previous Kickstarter successes, like “The Resistance,” showcased his dedication to connecting with his audience. “Fantisima” upholds this commitment. PaperFilms, Palmiotti’s collaborative effort with his wife, Amanda Conner, is renowned for producing “premium quality books”. Fans can expect “Fantisima” to be printed on heavy stock paper with lush interiors and gloss-finished covers.

Why You Should Back Fantisima:

By backing “Fantisima,” you get more than a comic. You support a legendary creator and join a passionate community. With a unique story, commitment to quality, and the chance to interact with the creators, “Fantisima” is a must-have for comic fans everywhere!

For over three decades, Jimmy Palmiotti has left his mark on the comics industry. Palmiotti’s career is a testament to his creative spirit. From his early days inking iconic titles like The Punisher and Ghost Rider to co-creating characters like Ash and the fan-favorite Painkiller Jane. He’s also known for his successful collaborations, most notably with writer Justin Gray. Jimmy and Justin have tackled popular characters like Jonah Hex and Harley Quinn for DC Comics.

Palmiotti’s entrepreneurial spirit is evident in his co-founding of several publishing companies, including Event Comics and Black Bull Media. Currently, he’s part of PaperFilms, a collaborative effort with his wife, Amanda Conner. Together they continue to bring fresh ideas to the comics world.

Head over to the Kickstarter page for “Fantisima” to learn more, secure your exclusive rewards, and be a part of bringing this mind-bending story to life!

(Source: Kickstarter project for “Fantisima”)