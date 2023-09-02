What can we expect from Daryl Dixon?

**Beware, spoilers below**

When Sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) woke up in a ravaged hospital, with the words “Don’t Open Dead Inside” painted on a double door, no one could have predicted that his story would give life to eleven seasons of zombie fighting, survivalist mayhem. Based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman, The Walking Dead is one of the most-watched TV shows in history. At certain moments, it was bringing in 15-17 million viewers per episode. As Rick survives this nightmare, he meets a long list of incredible characters, from Glenn, Hershel, Michonne, Ezekiel, Abraham, to name just a few. However, one of the most important, and coolest personalities has to be Daryl Dixon played by Norman Reedus.

Introduced in the first season, and not originally part of the comic book series, Daryl cross-bowed his way through an endless amount of zombies to become a fan favourite. After Rick Grimes disappeared in a later season, Daryl Dixon really did help to keep the show afloat. This was kind of in the same way that The Office survived with Dwight Schrute holding up the fort when Michael Scott left. With The Walking Dead now finished, and with it still having such a huge following, this brings us to a new spin-off simply titled Daryl Dixon.

Daryl Dixon is the fifth spin-off to emerge from the world of The Walking Dead. Originally, the show was set to also feature Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), someone that Daryl is very close to in The Walking Dead, however, logistical issues caused this not to happen. Set after the frantic ending at the Commonwealth in The Walking Dead (That also promises other spin-offs that you might have already seen…) Daryl Dixon shows us a new adventure for this crossbow-shooting badass, backed by actors Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis.

Set to premiere on September 10th, with six episodes, and already renewed for a second season, you can expect to see Daryl venture into Paris, which, like The Walking Dead: Dead City, is exciting, as it takes us very far away from the original location of The Walking Dead. In a lot of zombie movies/TV shows, I always tend to wonder what the rest of the world might be like. When he wakes up on a beach near Paris, Daryl isn’t quite sure how he got there in the first place, but he is shortly tasked with the mission of looking after Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi). Set around the stunning location of Mont-Saint-Michel, he sets out on a savage, zombie-fighting quest to help this character out, whilst attempting to find answers to his own story.

As I mentioned, Daryl is one of the coolest members of The Walking Dead, and it will be a blast to watch him cruise around Paris on his motorbike, taking out zombies, however, I really hope to see a solid story support that. So, what are you excited about the most with the Daryl Dixon TV show, and what are you expecting?