5 Spooky Movies to Watch With Your Family This Halloween

Halloween is the perfect time for families to come together and enjoy some spooky entertainment. While some Halloween movies can be too scary for young viewers, there are plenty of family-friendly options that combine the right amount of spookiness with heartwarming themes.

In this article, we’ll explore five such movies that you can watch with your family this Halloween season: “Coraline,” “Nightbooks,” “The Witches” (2020), “Hocus Pocus” (1993), and “Casper” (1995). These films offer a delightful blend of thrills and laughs that are perfect for both kids and adults.

Coraline (2009)

Based on Neil Gaiman’s novella, “Coraline” is a visually stunning stop-motion animated film that appeals to both children and adults. Directed by Henry Selick, the film weaves a mesmerizing tale of a young girl’s journey into a parallel world filled with eerie wonders.

Coraline Jones, a curious and adventurous girl, moves into a new home with her parents. Bored and feeling neglected, she discovers a hidden door in her house that leads to an alternate version of her life. In this other world, everything seems perfect, but Coraline soon realizes that it’s too good to be true. She must summon her bravery and wit to rescue her family and herself from the clutches of the sinister Other Mother.

Why It’s Perfect for Halloween:

Coraline offers a beautifully eerie and atmospheric visual experience.

The story encourages children to be brave and resourceful in the face of adversity.

It explores themes of family, identity, and the power of choice.

Nightbooks (2021)

Nightbooks is a recent addition to the Halloween movie lineup and provides a modern twist on classic fairy tales. Directed by David Yarovesky, this family-friendly horror film, available on Netflix, is both suspenseful and heartwarming.

Alex, a young boy with a passion for writing scary stories, finds himself trapped in a mysterious apartment building inhabited by a witch named Natacha. To stay alive, Alex must tell the witch a new spooky story every night. Along the way, he befriends Yasmin, another captive, and together, they hatch a plan to escape the witch’s clutches.

Why It’s Perfect for Halloween:

Nightbooks blends suspense with moments of humor and friendship, making it suitable for family viewing.

It showcases the power of imagination and creativity in overcoming fear.

The film introduces young viewers to the concept of storytelling and its ability to transport us to different worlds.

The Witches (2020)

The Witches is a recent adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book of the same name. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, this film offers a mix of spooky moments and humor, making it a great choice for family Halloween viewing.

A young boy, known only as “Hero Boy,” and his grandmother encounter a group of witches led by the Grand High Witch. These witches have a sinister plan to turn all children into mice using a magical formula. Hero Boy and his grandmother must thwart the witches’ scheme while navigating their own transformation into mice.

Why It’s Perfect for Halloween:

The Witches provides a whimsical and eerie atmosphere without being overly scary.

The film highlights the importance of bravery and resourcefulness in the face of adversity.

It offers a delightful blend of humor and spookiness suitable for family audiences.

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Hocus Pocus is a Halloween classic that has been enchanting audiences for decades. Directed by Kenny Ortega, this film has become a beloved part of the Halloween tradition and is a must-watch for families looking for some spooky fun.

On Halloween night in Salem, Massachusetts, a young boy named Max accidentally awakens a trio of witch sisters known as the Sanderson sisters. With the help of his sister Dani, his crush Allison, and an enchanted cat named Binx, Max must stop the witches from achieving immortality by stealing the souls of the town’s children.

Why It’s Perfect for Halloween:

Hocus Pocus combines humor, adventure, and a touch of spookiness for the perfect Halloween atmosphere.

The film celebrates the magic and mischief of Halloween, making it a holiday favorite.

The Sanderson sisters’ antics and hilarious one-liners provide plenty of laughs for the entire family.

Casper (1995)

Casper is a heartwarming family film that brings the friendly ghost to life in a charming and endearing way. Directed by Brad Silberling, the film combines themes of friendship and acceptance with a Halloween twist.

Dr. James Harvey and his daughter Kat move into an old, haunted mansion to rid it of its resident ghosts. Among the ghosts is Casper, a friendly and lonely spirit who befriends Kat. Together, they uncover the mansion’s secrets and help the other ghosts find peace.

Why It’s Perfect for Halloween:

Casper provides a gentle and heartwarming take on the ghostly theme, making it suitable for young viewers.

The film explores themes of friendship and acceptance, promoting positive values.

It combines humor, adventure, and a hint of spookiness for a delightful family Halloween experience.

Conclusion

This Halloween season, gather your family for some spooky movie nights filled with thrills, chills, and heartwarming moments. Whether you prefer the enchanting and eerie world of “Coraline,” the modern fairy-tale twist of “Nightbooks,” or the classic charm of “Hocus Pocus” and “Casper,” there’s a Halloween movie on this list to suit your family’s tastes.

“The Witches” (2020) offers a fresh take on a Roald Dahl classic, and all these films provide the perfect balance of spookiness and family-friendly entertainment to create cherished Halloween memories. So, dim the lights, grab some popcorn, and let the Halloween movie marathons begin!