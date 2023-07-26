The malevolent spirit of a witch terrorizes a woman, viciously murdering anyone who attempts to get close to her.

Revelatory/Inspiring Interview with Filmmaker behind new horror film

“HEIR OF THE WITCH”

Film Preview/Review

by John Smistad

“Inspired” by actual events.

Writer, director and star Victoria U. Bell’s own life experience is purportedly reflected in the viscerally chilling new horror chronicle “Heir of the Witch”. Bell maintains that her grandmother was, in fact, a Moldovan witch.

Bell talks candidly about…

her first feature film, and about the dark family heritage from which this truly terrifying tale emanates. As she did with me recently for my YouTube Channel.

Here’s our remarkable conversation:

“Heir of the Witch” begins streaming widely on August 4th.

