ADT Home Security Review 2023: Is It Worth the Cost?

ADT Home Security is one of the most well-known names in the home security industry. With a long history and a range of security solutions, ADT aims to provide peace of mind to homeowners and renters alike.

This review will examine the features, pricing, installation process, customer support, and overall value of ADT Home Security in 2023. So without further ado, let’s start exploring!

ADT Home Security Features

ADT Home Security offers a comprehensive set of features designed to protect your home and loved ones. Here are some key features that set ADT apart:

Professional Monitoring Services

One of the standout features of ADT is its professional monitoring services. ADT has a dedicated team that monitors your home 24/7, ensuring quick response times in the event of an emergency. Whether it’s a break-in, fire, or carbon monoxide leak, ADT’s monitoring center will promptly alert the appropriate authorities, providing an added layer of protection. Wireless Security Equipment

ADT utilizes wireless security equipment, making installation and maintenance hassle-free. With wireless devices, you can easily expand your security system as needed without the need for extensive rewiring. This flexibility ensures that your security system can adapt to your evolving needs. Smart Home Integration

ADT understands the importance of a connected home. Their security systems seamlessly integrate with popular smart home devices and platforms, allowing you to control and monitor your security system using voice commands or mobile apps. Whether you want to arm your system remotely or receive real-time alerts, ADT makes it possible through smart home integration. Video Surveillance

Video surveillance is a crucial aspect of any home security system. ADT offers high-definition cameras that provide a clear view of your property. These cameras can be strategically placed both indoors and outdoors to capture any suspicious activity. With remote access, you can view the live footage and even receive motion-triggered alerts on your smartphone. Mobile App Control

ADT’s mobile app allows you to have complete control over your security system from anywhere. You can arm or disarm the security system, view live camera feeds, and get instant notifications on your smartphone. The user-friendly interface makes it easy to manage your security settings and stay connected to your home, even when you’re away. Environmental Monitoring

ADT goes beyond traditional security measures by offering environmental monitoring services. With sensors for smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, and water leaks, ADT can quickly detect and alert you to potential hazards. This early warning system can save lives and prevent costly damage to your property.

ADT Pricing and Packages

Here are the packages and prices you can get with ADT:

ADT Professional Monitoring Packages

ADT offers a range of packages that include professional monitoring, allowing you to choose a pre-set plan and personalize it to fit your needs. These packages include the cost of the system, which is a one-time upfront fee for the setup.

Once you select or build a system, you can add a monitoring plan to ensure the continuous protection of your home and family members.

Here is an overview of the ADT packages that come with professional monitoring:

ADT Secure Home:

The ADT Secure Home package is priced at $45.99 per month. It includes features such as motion detection, fire, CO (carbon monoxide), and flood monitoring. This package also offers voice control and a control panel for easy access and management of your home security system. Additionally, you can benefit from the convenience of a mobile app that allows you to monitor and control your security system remotely. ADT Smart Home:

For a monthly cost of $59.99, the ADT Smart Home package offers all the features included in the ADT Secure Home package. In addition, it provides home automation capabilities, allowing you to integrate and control various smart devices in your home. With this package, you can create a connected and automated environment that enhances both security and convenience. ADT Video & Smart Home:

The ADT Video & Smart Home package is priced at $64.99 per month. It encompasses all the features of the ADT Smart Home package, including motion detection, fire, CO, and flood monitoring, voice control, control panel, and home automation.

What sets this package apart is the inclusion of video footage capabilities, providing an added layer of security and surveillance. Although it does not offer storage of video clips, the ability to view live video feeds can be beneficial in monitoring your home.

It’s important to note that all of these packages come with a mobile app for remote access and control. However, the availability of certain features may vary depending on your specific plan.

Please note that there is a $99.00 Customer Installation Fee, plus a 36-month contract for monitoring is required. Termination fees may apply. For the most up-to-date information regarding prices and services, please reach out to ADT customer service at 844-343-1168.

ADT Self-Install Setup

ADT now offers self-install packages, allowing customers to choose a plan and fully personalize it according to their home needs and preferences. These packages come in 3 various tiers, and you have the option to add additional equipment as necessary.

Additionally, you can opt for professional monitoring at an extra charge to ensure 24/7 protection for your home, including Google Nest products, faster alarms, and robust privacy protection.

Let’s take a quick look at some self-installable systems as well as the professional monitoring charges for the following three ADT plans:

Package Premium Starter Build Your Own System Price Starting at $479.98 Starting at $379.99 Starting at $79.99 Add-on: Professional Monitoring Starting at $34.99/mo. Starting at $34.99/mo. Starting at $24.99/mo.

To discover more about ADT self-installable plans in your area, please contact ADT customer service at 844-343-1168.

Customer Support and Satisfaction

ADT prides itself on providing excellent customer support. Their customer service team is available 24/7 to address any concerns or technical issues. ADT also offers a warranty on its equipment and provides prompt assistance for repairs or replacements. Customer satisfaction is a key priority for ADT, ensuring peace of mind throughout your security journey.

Is ADT Worth the Cost?

The ultimate question: Is ADT worth the cost? The answer depends on your specific needs and priorities. ADT offers a reliable and comprehensive security solution with professional monitoring, smart home integration, and a range of features. While the upfront costs may be higher, the peace of mind and the convenience of a well-established brand can outweigh the investment for many homeowners.

Final Thoughts

ADT Home Security remains a strong contender in the market, providing robust security solutions for homes. With its professional monitoring services, wireless equipment, smart home integration, and reliable customer support, ADT offers a comprehensive package for those seeking peace of mind and protection. Consider your budget, desired features, and installation preferences when making your decision.

FAQs

Is ADT Home Security reliable?

Yes, ADT Home Security is known for its reliability and trusted monitoring services. With a long history in the industry, ADT has built a solid reputation for providing dependable security solutions. Can I install ADT security systems myself?

Yes, ADT offers a DIY installation option for those who prefer to set up their security system independently. However, professional installation is also available for a seamless setup experience. What happens if my power goes out?

ADT security systems come with backup batteries that activate in the event of a power outage. This ensures continuous protection for your home even when the electricity is temporarily down.