Why Do You Need a Digital Drawing Pad To Become a Graphic Designer?

Most graphic designers often wonder whether investing in a good digital drawing pad is worth the money or not. Initially, many of them believed that it was really not worth the investment, but time has shown that a graphic tablet is an imperative tool for establishing your career as a graphic designer.

Of course, you can start a graphic design career without owning a tablet, but that also greatly depends on the specific field of study that you are going to choose. After all, graphic design is not only a broad niche, but at the same time, it is a competitive industry that offers variation in terms of study, including app design, UI/UX design, illustration, etc.

A Digital Drawing Pad is important for the Following Career Options

Layout Designer

If you’re planning to become a layout designer, you have the option of flourishing without getting a graphics tablet. However, the convenience, comfort, and usability that graphic tablets would offer would make things extremely easy and seamless.

You can always use a mouse or a trackpad for designing layouts, as several applications, including the InDesign nowadays, offer advanced enough features to snap design elements in place for you automatically.

But with a graphic design tablet, you have a pen at your disposal, making things extremely easy and efficient.



You can design books, magazine layouts, apps, and several others in a more convenient and effective way using a graphic tablet then than you would have to do using the traditional mouse or a trackpad.



illustration or illustrators

If you’re planning on becoming an illustrator, we highly recommend that you invest in a graphic tablet. Without a graphic tablet, the entire process would be extremely difficult and time-consuming.

You would be facing a lot of limitations while illustrating without a graphic tablet. You would lack the natural floor, and it would be nearly impossible to illustrate freely.

Without a graphic tablet, pressure plays no role, so you will have to restrict yourself to only using typefaces and shapes. These are the common restrictions that you would face as an illustrator; therefore, we highly recommend that you get a graphic tablet for your illustration work.

However, do bear in mind that you can always use letters and shapes, and since there are many graphic design software that offers advanced-level illustrations, you can always use them on your computer and tablet, thus eliminating the need for a graphic tablet.

Brand designer

For a brand designer, the need for graphic tablets greatly depends on the business’s brand image. After all, you’ll be responsible for branding, visually identifying the business, and accurately predicting its vibe.

If the business that you’re working for requires a lot of illustration and original designs, then you would need a graphic tablet to get the job done in a more effective and efficient manner.

However, if the business requests simple designs and focuses more on colour theory, basic design principles, or typography, you can make do without a tablet.

UI/UX designer

As a web designer, you would not need a graphic tablet if your client provided the design elements and the photos.

In case you are to come up with these images, designs, illustrations, and pictures for the website, it is always a good idea to get yourself a good digital drawing pad such as the Studio VK 1200.

Animation or animator

In cases where you would be drawing simple pivot or joint animations, that is, you would be given pivots, and you would have to drag or join them to animate your character, there really is no need for a graphic tablet.

On the contrary, if you are a serious and passionate animator and would like to come up with Disney-like cartoons or animations, then you would have to invest in a good-quality graphics pad.

Graphic design is not limited to just the fields that we have mentioned above. In fact, there is a lot more, such as designing logos, common brochures, posters, and several others.

The key to remember here is that as long as your work does not require original illustrations or complex graphics, you don’t need a graphic tablet. On the contrary, if you are designing an illustration or complex image, you should be buying a tablet.

Conclusion

If you’re trying to start your graphic design career and are new to the field, you can always invest in a mid-range digital drawing pad to pave the path for you. Modern tablets come with endless features and functionalities that make the entire design illustration process simple and effective.

