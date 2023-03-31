The New Star Wars Writer

Star Wars is back in the news! We’re now learning that there’s a new Star Wars writer. The original writer duo that I was most looking forward to is no longer involved with a new Star Wars. I’m referring to the project that was being developed by writers Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson is no longer happening. I was really hoping this one would get traction as it was reported that the talented Yahya Adbul Matteen II was attached as a lead in the film.

We’re now learning that writer Steven Night is stepping into the project as the writer. The project has Academy Award Winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (“Ms. Marvel”) attached to direct. The project is still said to be in development but we don’t have any details about the project aside from these two working on the project.

Star Wars hasn’t released a film in theaters since Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker back in 2019. Multiple Star Wars projects have been announced over the years. There was a Star Wars film that was being produced by Marvel Head Honcho Kevin Feige. We also learned that Patty Jenkins Rogue Squadron films are no longer in development. Add that along with the trilogy by Star Wars Episode 8 director Rian Johnson, and director J.D. Dillard (“Devotion”) telling TheWrap in November 2022 that he was no longer developing a “Star Wars” project. Also, and let’s not forget, that “Game of Thrones” executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss walked away from a series of Star Wars films they were set to write and produce, which were first announced 20 months earlier.

There’s no telling when we’ll next see a Star Wars project in theaters with few projects still in active development. So far we still have the project from filmmaker Taika Waititi in which he would likely star, as well as a potential film from Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy.