Interesting Things to Do When You Visit South Africa

Are you planning a trip to South Africa? This country is filled with unique culture, stunning landscapes, and endless adventure. There is no shortage of things to do in this vibrant nation.

Not only is South Africa known for its beautiful landscapes, but it is also home to numerous national parks and game reserves. Tourists can explore not only the big cities like Johannesburg or Cape Town but some of the lesser-known parts of the country as well. You can experience amazing views from Table Mountain in Cape Town or do some wine tasting along the Route 62 Wine trail.

Overall, South Africa has something for everyone ranging from picturesque seaside towns to lush national parks stocked with wildlife. Here are just a few activities that you should try when you visit this incredible destination.

Things to Do When You Visit South Africa

1. Visit Kruger National Park

Home to the famous 'Big Five' (lion, leopard, rhino, elephant, and buffalo), this park is the perfect place to catch a glimpse of some of South Africa's most majestic wildlife. From guided game drives to night safaris, you'll be sure to have an unforgettable experience.

2. Take a Hike Along the Garden Route

This popular coastal route provides some stunning views and offers plenty of opportunities for hiking. There are also many great restaurants and cafes that you can stop along your journey for a bite to eat or some refreshments.

3. Explore Robben Island

This island off the coast of Cape Town was once home to Nelson Mandela during his imprisonment. Today, it serves as a museum that tells the story of South Africa’s struggle for freedom. A tour is highly recommended if you’re looking to gain insight into this important part of South African history.

4. Visit Soweto

This vibrant township is home to nearly a million people and offers an interesting look into everyday life in South Africa. From markets to museums, there are plenty of things to explore here. Be sure to take a trip up the hill at Orlando Stadium for some amazing views of Johannesburg.

5. Take a Trip to the Cape Winelands

If you love wine, then this is a must-see destination when visiting South Africa! The Winelands region south of Cape Town offers numerous wine estates and vineyards, where you can sample some of the country’s finest wines.

6. Enjoy the Beaches

South Africa is home to some of the world’s best beaches, with plenty of golden sand and crystal-clear water. Popular beach towns include Camps Bay, Clifton Beach, and Plettenberg Bay. Whether you’re looking for a serene getaway or an action-packed adventure, there’s something for everyone here!