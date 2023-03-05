How The Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Predicted A Bad Batch Season 2 Plot Point

Obi-Wan Kenobi was pretty divided among fans and critics alikeO. While in my opinion, the show was near perfect, at least when it came to bringing closure to the Obi-Wan and Anakin relationship, others had a different reaction. But whether you liked it or not, it definitely was a great addition to the Star Wars canon, at a time that hasn’t we haven’t seen too much in live-action. But one of the cooler things in Obi-Wan Kenobi just took on a deeper meaning after the most recent episode of The Bad Batch season 2. Specifically, how the Clones in Obi-Wan Kenobi connect to the animated show.

Please note the following will contain spoilers for The Bad Batch season 2 episode 8 and the entire Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

What The Bad Batch Is Doing With Clone Troopers

In the second season of The Bad Batch, it seems one of the bigger subplots is about the clones themselves. While before the show, the clones very much seemed like programmed soldiers who turned on their Jedi colleagues at the utterance of a phrase from the Emperor. But slowly, The Bad Batch series revealed that not to be the case. The clones very much thought independently and had opinions, morals and values, which eventually led many to desert their post as Troopers. Or the Empire silenced them directly at the hint of rebellion or disobedience.

The Bad Batch showed us that the Clones weren’t evil or mindless, but were just another unwitting pawn in the Emperor’s plans, and victims of his manipulation. But it looks like season two is taking things further by showing us just how the phasing out of the Clone Troopers in favour of actual soldiers that became known as the Storm Troopers, took place. Episode 8 of The Bad Batch season 2 ended with Palpatine pushing forth legislation that would see the creation of the Storm Troopers. This implies the Clone Troopers will eventually be phased out.

The Clones In Obi-Wan Kenobi Directly Connect To The Bad Batch

This monumental event could be the origin of the Stormtroopers. However, on a more tragic note, it means that the Clone Troopers would no longer have any support or resources from the Empire. During the same Bad Batch episode, Omega (Michelle Ang) asks Senator Chuchi (Jennifer Hale) which pod in the Senate belonged to the Clones. She replied saying that the Clones have no representation in their government. Chuchi herself was fighting to give the Clones rights, and to provide them with a pension and support after their decommissioning as soldiers, so they could have a life after.

The passing of the legislation essentially means that the Clones will, at some point, no longer be soldiers for the Empire, and left to fend for themselves. This makes a small scene in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series so much more poignant. No to mention heartbreakingly tragic!

The Bad Batch Affected The Clones In Obi-Wan Kenobi

When looking for a young kidnapped Leia, Obi-Wan Kenobi comes across a beggar on the streets of Daiyu. The beggar is an old, worn-down Clone Trooper, played by Temura Morrison in an awesome cameo. When the episode aired, it seemed like a throwaway cameo by Morrison. It felt like just a thing added in the show to make it feel more familiar, and like the Star Wars we know. It added to Obi-Wan’s character development, as the last time he saw a Clone Trooper, he was escaping death from them, after years of working together. So the look on his face furthered his story. At least, at that time.

Looking at that scene now, after the events of The Bad Batch, you see the consequences of that fateful speech by Palpatine in episode 8 of The Bad Batch. The Bad Batch takes place before the events of the original trilogy, while Obi-Wan Kenobi took place after. So those years in between, clearly left the Clone Troopers lost, without resources and without the ability to lead a fruitful life, and contribute in any other meaningful way to society. It’s so sad and tragic to see these devoted soldiers relegated to this fate. But it’s not too different from the fate of current real-life soldiers and veterans of wars in America. A parallel that feels clearly intentional by the writers.

Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Bad Batch season 2 are now airing on Disney+.

Did you catch this connection between the two shows? Let me know what you think of the fate of the Clones in the comments below.