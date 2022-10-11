Jack Black Invades New York Comic Con 2022

Jack Black makes a surprise appearance at New York Comic Con 2022 at the debut of the official trailer for The Super Mario Bros movie!

From Nintendo and Illumination comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!, Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

Genre: Action-Comedy

Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco

Screenplay: Matthew Fogel

Directors: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic

Producers: Chris Meledandri, Shigeru Miyamoto

