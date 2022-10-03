Check out the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer

Tickets are now on sale for Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the action-packed feature film that ventures back to the kingdom of Wakanda where a new threat emerges from a hidden undersea nation called Talokan. A brand-new trailer, poster, and images also debuted today and are available to watch.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer

Fans counting the days to the film’s November 11 release can purchase tickets wherever tickets are sold. Now fans, communities, and organizations can arrange group bookings and theater buy-outs by visiting: WakandaForeverTicket s.com

In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in theaters on November 11, 2022.