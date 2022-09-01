A new report indicates that Legendary Entertainment is looking to part ways with Warner Bros. Discovery. In recent months, Warner Bros. Discovery has been in a state of flux. It all began with Warner Bros.’s merger with Discovery, but it was subsequent actions taken by the company and CEO David Zaslav that has really caused some trouble. The cancellation of Batgirl was terrible optics for Warner Bros. but it was only just the beginning. Several projects have been slowed and nobody seems to know what the future of DC Films or Warner Bros. Discovery looks like.

Apart from the trash fire that is DC Films at the moment, WarnerMedia is still dealing with the fallout from the decision they made in 2021 to release all first-run films on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters. There have also been reports that strained relationships have formed between Warner Bros. Discovery and its top talent, including Director Christopher Nolan. All this is to say that things are not looking good for Warner Bros. Discovery and it appears things are going to get much worse before they get better.

The Ankler is reporting that Legendary Entertainment may leave Warner Bros. Discovery. The official agreement between the company has lapsed and it appears that Legendary is looking to pursue other options. Legendary is best known for their films Dune, Detective Pikachu, Godzilla and Kong: Skull Island and it looks like companies such as Paramount or Sony could be their new home. There has been no official statement from Warner Bros. Discovery or Legendary Entertainment, but if this report is to be believed things are looking even worse for Warner Bros. Discovery.

This report doesn’t surprise me at all. Of course, Legendary is looking to leave Warner Bros. Discovery. Things are an absolute mess over there and it doesn’t look like it’s going to improve any time soon. If you want to be nice about things you could say that Warner Bros. is “reshuffling.” But in reality, they are in a constant state of damage control. With Legendary on the way out things look even bleaker for Warner Bros. Discovery. Maybe they will get their act together and start making some sensible decisions. But, for now, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav seems content making nonsensical decisions and alienating both Warner Bros. fan base and their talent.

Source: The Ankler