5 Best Movies Coming Out in 2022

There are some great movies coming out in 2019 and 2020, but what about 2022? The future doesn’t seem to have much going on, at least as far as movies are concerned. But don’t despair! Even though the year 2022 doesn’t have that many movie releases scheduled yet, it’s still packed with exciting new films. In fact, there are plenty of upcoming movies that we can’t wait to see. From fantasy to sci-fi and everything in between, these are the best new movies coming out in 2022. New movie release dates change all the time, so check back for updates on these new releases when you can. If you think we left off any good movies coming out soon in 2022, feel free to leave a comment letting us know about them!

2022 Movies You Should Know

The Meg – This sci-fi thriller is based on the novel of the same name, about a deep-sea expedition crew who encounters a prehistoric Megalodon. The Meg stars Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, and Rainn Wilson. It is scheduled to be released on August 10, 2022. Gigantic – Disney and Pixar are teaming up to bring another animated classic to the big screen with Gigantic. This one is a re-telling of the Jack and the Beanstalk fairy tale, set in a world where magic and science exist side by side. Gigantic stars the voice talents of Zachary Gordan-Brodeur, Shah Shu, and David Bowie. It is scheduled to be released on November 25, 2022. Polaroid – This is an upcoming thriller that’s based on the “found footage” genre of films. Polaroid follows a group of high school students who, while investigating a photographer’s home, discover a Polaroid camera that takes pictures of the future. Polaroid stars Kathryn Hahn, Gene Jones, and Madeline Zima. It is scheduled to be released on October 26, 2022. Voyage of the Unicorn – This is yet another fantasy film coming out soon. Voyage of the Unicorn is a re-imagining of Dr. Seuss’s classic book The Lorax. The film is set in a world where nature has been turned into a wasteland by greedy industrialists. Voyage of the Unicorn stars Colin McFarlane, Rachel Atkins, and Jim Carter. It is scheduled to be released on September 26, 2022. By the way, if you’re keen on betting on kabaddi, check the best players here https://parimatch.in/blog/en/best-kabaddi-players/ .

2022 Movies: Marvel Studios’ Latest Blockbuster

Marvel’s Phase Four – We know that Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ends with Avengers: Endgame in April of 2021. Phase Four will begin with the release of Black Widow on May 1, 2021. Since Black Widow is a prequel, the other Phase Four movies won’t come out until 2022. Those movies include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier: We know that this one takes place after the events of Civil War. It will be released on October 16, 2022. Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: This is an untitled sequel to the upcoming film Dr. Strange. It will be released on May 31, 2022. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: This one will put the focus back on the team from Guardians of the Galaxy. It will be released on May 6, 2022. Thor: Love and Thunder: This will be the sequel to both Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame. It will be released on November 5, 2022.

2022 Movies: DC Comics Coming Soon

We don’t know what the next DC movie will be, but we do know when it will be released. The next DC movie will be released on December 12, 2022. We don’t know what the movie is yet, but we’ll update this article when we do.

2022 Movies: Animated Films Already Scheduled

We don’t know what the next animated DC movie will be, but we do know when it will be released. The next animated DC movie will be released on November 7, 2022. We don’t know what the movie is yet, but we’ll update this article when we do.

2022 Movies: Sci-Fi Films Coming Out Soon

We don’t know what the next sci-fi film will be, but we do know when it will be released. The next sci-fi film will be released on March 8, 2022. We don’t know what the movie is yet, but we’ll update this article when we do.

2022 Movies: Fantasy Films Set to Release

We don’t know what the next fantasy film will be, but we do know when it will be released. The next fantasy film will be released on January 27, 2022. We don’t know what the movie is yet, but we’ll update this article when we do.

2022 Movies: Conclusion

We’re just over two years away from the release of these movies, which means we’re in the midst of a perfect time to start following their progress. Keep an eye on this list of the best new movies coming out in 2022 and follow their production as closely as you can. The future looks bright for film lovers!