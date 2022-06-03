In a realm where technology has taken over almost every aspect of our lives, it is no wonder that streaming services have become so popular. Besides, you can now access any streaming service in Australia by using howtowatch.com.au

With the constant need for entertainment, easy access to movies and shows, and no commercials, it is hard to resist the lure of these services. But which one is the best?

There are countless streaming services to choose from these days, but not all are created equal. Some service providers have put a lot of effort into crafting a user experience that is satisfying and easy to use. Here are three of the best streaming services with the best user experience.

Netflix

Netflix is the top streaming service with the best user experience. The company’s customer satisfaction ratings are consistently high. And the majority of users rated their experience as excellent or very good.

Having said that, Netflix’s library is also the largest of any streaming service. It has 6,718 titles as of March 2022 in the UK. And Netflix is constantly expanding its selection, with new content added every month.

Check out the list of steps you can take to improve your movie-watching experience at home by The Movie Blog

Presently, Netflix is the most successful of all global streaming services, with customers renewing their subscriptions month after month — the prime reason is the smooth and easy-to-use interface.

The interface is sleek and modern and does not have any ads. Netflix also offers a variety of user settings so that viewer can customize their experience.

The service streams without downloading the content. Hence users can start streaming content right away. Netflix’s wide variety of content is its unique selling point that caters to all interests.

In addition, they have a feature that allows users to create their profiles. It helps keep track of what each person is watching. Netflix uses that data to personalize content for each user based on their viewing habits.

In summary, Netflix holds the first spot among all streaming services from every perspective, but particularly from the standpoint of offering a satisfying user experience. You will never be disappointed, and it will be worth the $10.99 per month (standard) or $15.99 per month (premium).

Amazon Prime Video

Another streaming service that comes after Netflix but is similar is Amazon Prime Video. This subscription service is by Amazon.com. It is incredibly effortless to navigate and very user-friendly.

You can choose from a wide selection of movies and TV shows for an affordable price. And you can watch Prime Video on various devices, including smart TVs, media players, mobile devices, and laptops.

When using the internet you can download shows and movies to your device for offline viewing. This is a great feature if you want to watch something but don’t have access to the internet. The service enables you to set up parental controls to limit what your children can watch.

Amazon Prime Video is a great service to watch your favorite shows and movies. But what makes Amazon Prime Video so popular? In a word, it’s the user experience. Amazon Prime Video is easy to navigate, with a clean, uncluttered interface that makes finding your favorite shows and movies a breeze.

Amazon has predominantly put a lot of work into developing its exclusive content, which has resulted in a very high-quality streaming experience.

Furthermore, unlike Netflix and Hulu, Amazon appears to offer both annual and monthly memberships, which makes it stand apart from them.

Finally, those who frequently shop on Amazon should consider Amazon Prime. The savings alone on two-day shipping might be worth it. However, it is the greatest deal when you consider streaming music, television shows, and movies.

Hulu

Next and the last streaming service that we have for you is Hulu, which brings a fantastic user experience. The highlight is that Hulu took home the Emmy for Outstanding User Experience Design, which no other streaming service has been lucky to get.

The company has been focusing on creating a more immersive experience for its users, which is clearly paying off.

Most importantly, Hulu’s app was designed with the user in mind. So everything from the layout of the menus to the way episodes are presented been carefully crafted.

And all this is to make it easy for users to find what they’re looking for and keep them engaged. The app also provides users with a wealth of information about their shows. Further, it gives personalized suggestions that make it to the heart of viewers.

Hulu’s focus is to offer what is currently on television instead of what was on last year. That’s why Hulu seems to be the DVR of streaming sites in many ways.

Plus, when we consider the price point, it is available at 11.99 (no ads) and 5.99 (with ads), there is no choice but to subscribe.

Last but not least, Hulu beats Netflix and Amazon Prime in terms of accessibility.

Users can watch their favorites with phones, tablets, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Echo Show, Fire Tablets, Fire TV, and Fire TV Stick. Also, you can watch with Nintendo Switch, Mac and PC browsers, PlayStation 3 and 4, Roku and Roku Stick, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

Take Away

This blog aims to help you pick the right streaming service that suits your preference. Every user requires different things from the choice of streaming service and this is why there are so many services and has numerous subscribers.

When not sure, you can always opt for a month-trail to help you decide which service’s interface provides the better user experience for you.