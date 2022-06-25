An upcoming movie – Ninjai – The Little Ninja

Ninjai: The Little Ninja is coming to the big screen! After more than a decade since it first aired, the popular animated TV series is being adapted into a live-action movie. Ninjai tells the story of a young ninja who takes on the evil Shogun and his army of samurai warriors. With stunning martial arts action and an inspiring story, Ninjai is sure to be a hit with audiences young and old. Stay tuned for more information about this exciting new movie.

Introduction to the Ninjai movie and its history

Ninjai: The Little Ninja is coming to the big screen! After more than a decade since it first aired, the popular animated TV series is being adapted into a live-action movie. Ninjai tells the story of a young ninja who takes on the evil Shogun and his army of samurai warriors. With stunning martial arts action and an inspiring story, Ninjai is sure to be a hit with audiences young and old.

The show first aired in the early 2000s and quickly gained popularity due to its unique style. The series was created by an independent animator named Darren Shahlavi. Shahlavi’s goal was to create a different kind of ninja story, one that would be more heartwarming and light-hearted than the typical ninja tales.

The series follows the adventures of Ninjai, a young orphan who is taken in by a wise old monk named Sensei. Ninjai is trained in the ways of the ninja and soon becomes a powerful warrior. He uses his skills to defend those who cannot defend themselves and to fight against evil.

The original series was only six episodes long, but it quickly gained a loyal following. In 2005, a spin-off series called Ninjai: The Little Ninja was created. This series followed Ninjai’s adventures as he continued to protect the innocent and fight against evil.

What to expect in the story

The movie will feature stunning martial arts action and an inspiring story. It is sure to be a hit with audiences young and old. Stay tuned for more information about this exciting new movie.

Wrap up with a final thought

