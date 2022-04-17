The Movie News April 17, 2022

Percy Jackson News highlights this weeks’ episode The Movie News. We’re learning that The Adam Project actor Walker Scobell is cast as Percy Jackson. Also, we’re learning that singer FKA Twigs is joining actor Bill Skarsgard for The Crow. There are also Lena Headey Marvel rumors spreading online. Thanks to her terrific performance as Cercei Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones, Lena Headey became a household name. That’s not all for this weeks’ movie news! Did you know that there’s a new Jack Harlow movie coming out? The movie will be a reboot of the 1990s movie White Men Can’t Jump! The film will enter production and is putting the finishing touches on assembling a cast.
