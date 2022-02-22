Lets go to the movies with these iconic casino scenes

Let’s go to the movies with these iconic casino scenes

The glamourous lifestyle of the casino is one that is often portrayed in the movies, with our favourite actors making a name for themselves in some of the world’s most famous casinos. Whether you love watching the movies or fancy yourself as a bit of a film star, then a trip to one of these casinos is an experience you’ll no doubt want to add to your bucket list.

You could brush up on your skills and enjoy casino games online, so when you next step foot in a land-based casino, you’ll truly feel like a pro on the big screen. But if you want to see for yourself where some of these iconic scenes were filmed – or play at the tables as though the cameras are rolling just for you – read on to find out more!

James Bond

Of course, we’re not going to talk about casino movies and not mention the beloved 007. One of the most famous casinos in the world, the Casino de Monte Carlo, featured in both Never Say Never Again in 1983, and GoldenEye in 1995. The glamour, fast cars and atmosphere of the casino truly holds the movie-star lifestyle, and with its gold and marble atrium, as well as incredible artwork and history, the Monte Carlo Casino is a must-visit, whether you’re a fan of the movies or not. Many casinos in the Bond movies are in fact fictional, and the iconic Poker scene in Casino Royale (2006) was filmed in a hotel in Prague, despite the film being set in Montenegro. The exterior of the casino we see in Casino Royale is a famous Czech spa named Lazne I, or Spa I.

Ocean’s Eleven

The Bellagio Casino is another very famous casino, situated on the Las Vegas Strip. The Fountains of Bellagio are the most famous in Las Vegas, and put on a dancing water display every half an hour from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday to Friday, and every 15 minutes from 8:00 PM to midnight. On weekends, the display starts at midday. Ocean’s Eleven (2001) features some of the busiest parts of this iconic casino. You’ll see the Slots floor, Roulette tables and even some of the private rooms. Character Rusty Ryan, played by Brad Pitt, is shown teaching a group of celebrities the game of Texas Hold’em Poker, which played a part in launching the game’s popularity in the early 2000s. The film has many famous faces in, with its star-studded cast also featuring George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and Andy Garcia – all whom grace the halls of the Bellagio.

The Hangover

Whilst you’re in Las Vegas, visiting the incredible casinos that are featured in movies, be sure to also give Caesars Palace a visit. As another one of the most famous casinos on the Strip, this casino was featured in 2009 comedy The Hangover. The film tells the story of four friends who travel to Las Vegas for a bachelor party, but wake up with a missing groom and no recollection of the previous night. The Roman-themed resort has seen its giant statue of Augustus Caesar welcoming guests into his palace for 50 years, and not only has the casino featured on the silver screen, it often hosts some incredible performances inside its Colosseum arena. The likes of Rod Stewart, Sir Elton John and Celine Dion have all held residencies at Caesars.

Casino

Also shot in Las Vegas is the iconic film Casino, with various locations scattered along the Strip. This 1995 classic is based around slot machines, table games and the bright, brilliant lights of fabulous Las Vegas. With Robert de Niro, Joe Pesci and Sharon Stone playing just some of the characters that were based on real people, some Casino filming locations are still around for you to visit some 25 years later. You could see where the film begins and stand outside Main Street Station, Downtown, where you’ll see the famous shot of the California Hotel and Casino in the background. There’s also Oscar’s Steakhouse, Atomic Liquors – which is one of the oldest bars in Las Vegas – Tower of Jewels, the Las Vegas Country Club, the Mob Museum and even the fictional home of Sam “Ace” Rothstein in East Valley, waiting for you to visit.