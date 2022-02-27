Aziz Ansari teaming with Bill Murray for Being Mortal

Deadline is reporting that Aziz Ansari, Star of Master of None and Parks and Recreation, will be working on a new dramedy with Bill Murray. The movie will be Aziz Ansari’s first time directing a feature film. The movie is based on book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End by Atul Gawande.

Gawande’s #1 New York Times bestseller tackles the hardest challenge of his profession: how medicine can not only improve life but also the process of its ending.

Deadline is also reporting that Aziz Ansari wrote the script for Being Mortal! I’m a big fan of the show Master of None. I’m excited to see Aziz’s style of writing in a feature length film.

“Aziz Ansari is an incredible talent and, with this script, he brings a singular combination of insightful humor and pathos,” said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with him on his feature directorial debut which is long overdue, and of course working with the genius Bill Murray once again.”

I’m excited for this announcement as Bill Murray has been one of my comedians for the past 30 years. Aziz Ansari is also extremely funny and I think their humor could work well together.

What do you guys think of the announcement for Aziz and Bill’s new movie?