“Twenty-One” – Roman by Ben Mezrich Strike the Casino

The film “Twenty-One” was made in 2008 based on the book by American writer Ben Mezrich “Hit the Casino” where six students won millions of dollars in a casino in Las Vegas. The film was directed by Robert Luketic. Producers: Kevin Spacey and Brett Ratner. Screenwriter: Ben Mezrich. Actors:

Jim Sturgess;

Kevin Spacey;

Kate Bosworth;

Lawrence Fishburne.

Plot. A young talented student, Ben Campbell, dreams of enrolling at Harvard University when he lacks the money to study and asks the admissions committee to give him a scholarship. The guy is denied. Having a mathematical gift, he understands that this can be used and the boy and his friends plunge headlong into the world of gambling, blackjack in Las Vegas, and huge money.

The blackjack team consists of several students, and they use several methods, such as card counting, secret cipher techniques, and simple probability theory, to eventually increase their chances of winning and then win large sums of money. But then Ben “scores” on training and gradually moves away from friends, “dragging” into a luxurious life, having previously fought with one of his comrades. Ben then rigidly substitutes his team for a tidy sum, and then he falls under the hot hand of a police officer who didn’t like him from day one. And all this against the background of a conflict with the teacher because of which he can not get the desired scholarship. Plus, the professor is organizing a search of Ben’s dormitory, stealing his money.

But still in the end there is a happy ending and Ben, having organized a trap for the professor, get the necessary chips, but he is replaced by a cop who wants to profit from someone else's good. But still, the story, as mentioned above, ends well, because the admissions committee, hearing about the adventures of Ben and his extraordinary mathematical abilities, approves the appointment of a student scholarship. It is easy to guess that the authors place special emphasis on the casino in this film because with its help the hero gets rich. The casino is one of the most popular topics for movie writers.

The Good

Of the advantages of this film, it should be noted that the film shows a reality in which there are very smart people without rich parents who, so to speak, survive. Readers can learn some interesting moments from this movie.

But having such a gift for learning, they want to continue to learn and acquire knowledge and later get a good profession. But, unfortunately, this is not always the case, and even if the students are super smart without money, they are nobody. And readers quickly see this. And usually, people who are excited often change and not always for the better.

Would also like to note the acting, for example, Jim Sturgess played a good role as a botanist who is afraid of everything and everything also stutters, but at the same time, he has a gift that he successfully uses. It is impossible not to note also soundtracks to a film, as well as music in general. It is here at every moment, “on the topic”. The dynamics of the plot are also pleasant (it is not boring here and most importantly unpredictable). The cinematographers of the film can also be applauded, primarily for giving the atmosphere of Las Vegas even through the TV screen. Well, humor, where without it, it is always “on time” in the film.

Now let’s move on to the cons of the film.

The Bad

Cons, they are present here, albeit in small quantities. The first thing critics would like to draw attention to is the great emphasis on the game in the casino with all its subtleties and rules. It was told about blackjack, where winning brings players not chance, but the ability to think outside the box.

Also, especially remembered was a kind of mistake in the film where a professional security guard can not catch up with a guy and his girlfriend on a hairpin. But, let’s be honest, this is the fault of many movies. Critics also note the plot of the film, which they say is “too banal” or simply imperfect. And the very theme of the film is not to the liking of most, because a person with just good mathematical abilities can not easily win large sums of money.

Some even call this film “disposable”, i.e., for viewing only once. But most of the criticism still falls on the plot, you can agree with this opinion or not, here, as they say, it’s a matter of preferences. Also, some of the film’s critics point out that the film can “lure” people into the world of gambling. But this will be frank just as they say “cavils”.

Verdict

In general, the film can be described by the words “Win (can not) lose”. Summarizing all the above, readers can say that this is a pretty good film, and it is not clear why the rating of critics of this film is only 35 percent. After all, the film is quite interesting, though not with a far new theme. What distinguishes this casino film from others is that the main heroine at the beginning of the film was a kind, shy botanist who will not hurt the flies. In the end, he turned into a reveler, and he did not understand how he came to this.

Of course players was ruined by money, easy money, but players managed to learn that friends are more valuable than any dollar. And in this, players think, lies the most important message to us, the audience. Readers will find even more movies about the casino for every taste.

Also, based on the conclusion, readers can say that online casinos are safer than real ones, but still, gambling will not do any good. It is also worth understanding that the casino is roulette in which players can easily lose.