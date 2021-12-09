How to watch your favorite movie series on Netflix for free in your region? Here’s what to do

Money Heist just released its second part of Season 5, available exclusively on Netflix. So, if you are wondering how to watch it for free on Netflix, you are at the right place.

Netflix is currently offering a trial for 30 Days in India, costing only Rs. 5. Yes, you read right. Indian viewers can now watch Money Heist for free on Netflix. However, the free trial is only available on its official app. Meaning, you can enjoy Netflix for 30 days for just Rs. 5 (USD 0.066), which is practically nothing.

However, the offer is only available in India. So, if you want to get Netflix free trial from anywhere but India, here’s how you can do it:

Install a VPN and connect to an Indian server. Uninstall your Netflix app if you have it installed already. Go to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the Netflix app again. Now, don’t log in with your old credentials. You will see the Trial offer at Rs 5. Click on the Try Now button and create a new account. Pay Rs 5 and enjoy streaming Netflix for free.

Previously, Netflix was offering a completely free trial, yet now it has started charging Rs 5 for the trial plan, which is indeed not much to pay.

But if you are not in India, by using the steps mentioned above, you can start Netflix free trial and enjoy all the latest episodes of Money Heist and other Netflix exclusive shows.

Netflix has come a long way, with over 214 million subscribers worldwide. It is one of the most popular streaming services in the world with a large content library.

Netflix offers its free trial offer one per user. You can only get one free trial per email address. If you have several email addresses, you can use them to get multiple trials of Netflix costing only Rs 5.

Netflix subscription plans

Netflix offers different plans for different regions. In most regions it offers 3 plans as follows:

Basic Subscription Plan: This plan allows you to stream Netflix on one device at a time at maximum of 480p video quality. It is available for $8.99 a month. Standard Subscription Plan: This plan allows you to stream on two simultaneous devices at 1080p video quality. It is available at $13.99 a month. Premium Subscription Plan: The Netflix premium plan allows you to stream on four simultaneous devices at Ultra HD video quality. It is available for $17.99 a month.

In some countries like India and Malaysia, Netflix also offers a mobile plan. The mobile plan in India costs only Rs 199 (USD 2.64) per month. It gives you the video quality as offered by the Basic plan along with one simultaneous connection.

The only difference is that it only allows you to stream Netflix on your tablet or phone. However, you do get unlimited movies and shows.

Popular Movies and Shows on Netflix Right Now

Once you have signed up for Netflix’s Rs 5 trial, you can enjoy many popular movies and shows including:

Arcane

Money Heist

Peaky Blinders

Stranger Things

House of Cards

Squid Game

The Umbrella Academy

Titans

Black Mirror

El Camino

Ozark

Tall Girl

Maid

Locke and Key

Lucifer

The Sinner

Elite

Hellbound

You

Does Netflix automatically renew a free trial into a paid subscription?

Yes, when you subscribe for the Netflix trial, it will automatically renew the account into a paid subscription. However, unlike most streaming platforms, Netflix sends a reminder on your email three days before it expires. So, you have three days to cancel your account before Netflix charges you.

Once you are creating your Rs 5 trial account, Netflix will also show you the exact date before which you should cancel your account if you want to avoid being charged.

How to Cancel Netflix Free Trial Account?

If you have already subscribed to Netflix’s free trial account and are nearing the end of your 30-day period, you can always cancel your account.

Here’s how you can do it:

Log in to your Netflix account. Click on the arrow that is present beside your account user name. Select the Account option. Under the Membership and billing option, you will see the option of “Cancel membership”. Click on the finish cancellation option to confirm account cancellation. It will now cancel your account and you will receive an email about the confirmation.

Conclusion

Now you know how you can get Netflix free trial and enjoy movies and shows for free. Netflix has discontinued its 30-day free trial offer and has replaced it with a free trial costing Rs 5 in India. So, you can get a VPN, connect to an Indian server, and download the Netflix app. It will give you an option to try Netflix for 30-days for only Rs. 5.

This way, you can enjoy Netflix shows and movies for free. Once you are nearing the end of your trial period, make sure to cancel your account to avoid getting charged. Enjoy.