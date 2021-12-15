Catch the finest selection of Christmas movies on HBO Max

Nothing beats the comfort of sipping hot chocolate on a cold winter night with your favorite Christmas movie on the telly. All these festive flicks fill your heart with warmth and obvious cheer which is an experience in itself. And we bet you all agree that no holiday tradition is complete without a feel-good Christmas movie which you can simply play and relax with. While every family has its own list of favorites with Home Alone being a given choice. Let’s also consider adding something fun and new to our list by having a look at what HBO Max has to offer this Christmas season.

We have compiled a list for you where you'll find a range of some must-watch Christmas movies, both old and new and then you can easily take your pick! Let's deep dive right in!

Elf

It’s impossible to resist Buddy the Elf coming at Christmas time. Equally hilarious and heartfelt, this movie about a human raised by elves in the North Pole captures everything we love most about the holiday season: singing Christmas carols (loud for all to hear), quality family time, and sugary sweet treats (think: breakfast spaghetti). A Christmas Story

No list is complete without A Christmas Story! TBS plays this holiday classic for 24 hours straight on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but here, you can watch it whenever, wherever. At this point, you probably know how the story goes, so let’s just say this movie gave us the infamous leg lamp and Red Ryder BB guns. A Christmas Story

Did you know there was a sequel to the iconic ‘83 movie? The cast is completely different this time around, but the antics feel all too familiar. In this one, a teenage Ralphie wrecks his car before he even gets off the lot, so he rounds up all of his friends to earn money to fix it. Four Christmases

As the name suggests, Brad (Vince Vaughn) and Kate (Reese Witherspoon) are forced to put their vacation plans on hold and spend the holidays with their families. That means four houses in one day. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

We think Cousin Eddie would agree: The Griswolds are the gift that keeps on giving. We first met them on their journey to Wally World, but this time, Clark Griswold is trying to make his family’s Christmas the best one yet — but of course, things don’t go as planned. The Polar Express

All aboard! Step inside the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg by watching this animated feature, starring Tom Hanks as the conductor. Even if you’ve seen it a zillion times (we’re estimating here), you’ll still find something to learn about the power in believing, especially when Santa Claus is involved. Miracle on 34th Street

If you need any convincing that Santa Claus is the real deal, look no further. In this family-friendly classic, Kris Kringle goes on trial to prove his identity, reminding us all that “faith is believing in something when common sense tells you not to.” Deck the Halls

Deck the halls with lights, lights, and more lights! After Danny (Danny Devito) makes it known that he plans to light up his house with enough twinkle lights to make it visible from space, Steve goes on a mission to outdo him. As expected, chaos ensues. Jack Frost

This one’s sure to tug at your heartstrings. Jack Frost (Michael Keaton) has always put his rock n’ roll career ahead of his wife and son, Charlie (Joseph Cross) — until it’s too late. A year after his dad’s sudden death, Charlie plays a song on his old harmonica and his dad is magically brought back to life as a snowman. Fred Claus

Get to know the Claus family in a whole new way: In this movie, jolly old Saint Nicholas (Paul Giamatti) goes head-to-head with his naughty brother, Fred (Vince Vaughn). After landing himself in a bout of trouble, Nicholas sends Fred to the North Pole to pay off his debts. A Christmas Wedding Tail

Now that Rusti and Cherri found a pawsome love of their own, they’re determined to do the same for their owners, Susan (Jennie Garth) and Jake (Brad Rowe). And while the two hit it off at first, things become complicated for the two pooches as they blend their families. The Shop Around the Corner

A classic romantic comedy from master filmmaker Ernst Lubitsch, The Shop Around the Corner stars James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan as bickering coworkers who don’t realize they’re each other’s romantic pen pals. Alfred (Stewart) and Klara (Sullavan) squabble by day and swoon over each other’s letters by night. Lubitsch creates a vibrant, funny world in the Budapest general store where Alfred and Klara work, bringing together multiple storylines, including the romance, during the sweet Christmas Eve climax.

This brings us to the end of our holiday season movie list.