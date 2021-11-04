Top Indian Sports Movies of All Time That You Must Watch

Sports as a space is not just for cheering when your favorite team, home team or star player scores that amazing goal or makes that six hit the stands. It is also significantly about the passion, the dreams, the emotions and the tons of struggle that goes behind creating just one sporting legend. To master any sport, one needs immense concentration, skill, talent and determination and of course, a lot of practice and strategy to get to the level of the greatest sports stars ever. As sports lovers, playing sports video games is sometimes one of the topmost ways of unwinding. But, at times, playing with a console becomes too much of an energy-expending experience. It is sometimes much better to just grab your soda and put on a sports movie of your choice to watch and turn it into a learning experience. And for sports enthusiasts, just tune in to Betja Sports Bonus to get the top sportsbook bonuses ever.

Scroll down to read the rest of the article where you will get a list of the best Indian sports movies of all time that you just have to watch:

Chak De India: Made in 2007, Chak De India is arguably one of the very best sports movies of all times ever created in the halls of Bollywood. The heartfelt story touches the hearts of almost everyone who watches it. Chak De India is the touching story of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team struggling amidst budget cuts and no reassurances to win the Hockey World Cup. Each and every actor gives their best in this film, including Shah Rukh Khan who plays the role of the khadoos, or taskmaster coach who leads the team to their final victory against Australia. Shah Rukh Khan has an unforgettable 70 minute speech in this movie that is just out of this world;

Bhaag Milka Bhaag: A tribute to the Flying Sikh, Bhaag Milka Bhaag is truly an inspirational movie that transcends the personal and the public life of athletic legend Milkha Singh. With a stellar performance by Farhan Akhtar, this movie shows the Partition and its effects on the Singh family as Milkha Singh tries to live out his dreams;

Kai Po Che: Released in 2013, Kai Po Che has the double dynamite hits of both cricket and friendship. It has three friends who are striving hard to search for the next Sachin Tendulkar and is based on the book named The Three Mistakes Of My Life by Chetan Bhagat. Doing good at the box office, Kai Po Che is an awesome way to spend your afternoons, especially if you love films on friendship and cricket.

So, go ahead and grab your popcorn and click on any of the movies out of the aforementioned ones and have fun because sports movies have all the action and drama that you need to learn the lessons of perseverance, determination and winning through struggles. Happy watching!