The Best Horror Slot Machines in Poland You Simply Have to Try

Halloween season has just passed, but many people all over the world still bring their trick-or-treat memories back to their mind. Even in countries such as Poland, where Halloween is often considered to be an imported holiday that goes against the Catholic tradition, more and more people decorate their houses with skeletons, tombstones, bats, and witches. Aleksandra Maj, a gambling expert from Poland (find out more about her here), says the change happened once online casino games went mainstream.

“There is just something about Halloween that makes it more fun than our local holidays, like All Saints’ Day which is a pretty serious day, to begin with,” she explains and adds, “Online slots proved us there is nothing wrong in having a bit of fun during weeks leading to one of the most contemplative days of the year.”

To help you find some pretty cool slots that will send shivers down your spine, and maybe even bring you some cash, Maj shared her top choices with us.

Dark King: Forbidden Riches by Netent

Dark King: Forbidden Riches released by Netent is not your standard horror slot machine with bats and witches. It is a trip inside a dreadful lair of an unknown entity ready to take away your body and mind.

“It is not for those who get scared easily. Just a quick glance is enough to see this particular game combines fantasy, horror, and supernatural”, says Maj and adds she loves it nonetheless. The main reason for her passion for this slot are great features that make gaming as intense as the music that keeps you company. You can trigger free spins, sticky wilds, and multipliers, but only as long as you have the nerves to withstand the creepy factor.

House of Doom by Play’N Go

The House of Doom is a slot with gothic-style graphics, and illustrations that are so detailed you’ll want to tattoo them on your arm. Maj revealed more about it: “Your session will be accompanied by heavy metal music, ominous bells, thunder, and last, but not least, features that will motivate you to keep going even when scared to death.”

One such feature is the Skulls of Abyss bonus game. It takes you to the fires of hell, where you have to choose the winning skull. Every skull brings you multipliers, so keep your fingers crossed you choose the one that will boost your winning chances to the max! This game can be a bit challenging due to a somewhat low RTP of 96.06%, but it is a perfect choice for every metalhead or those who get excited about the prospects of being scared.

Jack O’Lantern vs The Headless Horseman by RedRake Gaming

The best RedRake’s take on Halloween slots is Jack O’Lantern vs The Headless Horseman that combines two essential urban legends from the Anglo-Saxon world. The first is the Jack O’Lantern, of a man who made a pact with the Devil, and the other one is the Headless Horseman, who roams the lands seeking revenge. But who will win, we asked Maj?

“Any gamer brave enough to face them”, she laughs, “This captivating video slot, full of fog, darkness, and tension has interesting features and game mechanics. To max out on the atmosphere this game offers, I recommend playing it alone, in the middle of the night!”

Rise of Dead by Play’N Go

If medieval knights don’t tickle your fancy maybe ancient mummies will. Rise of Dead, set in ancient Egypt, is a thrilling adventure with 20 fixed paylines, and 5 reels. Egyptian Pharaohs Ramses, Thutmose, and Amenhotep will greet you in their tombs, but do you have what it takes to face them, and beat at their own game?

“This game has just the right amount of gore if you want to play something more light-hearted yet Halloween appropriate”, reveals our casino insider and adds, “Mummies are always a bit spooky, but this game is not created to scare you but introduce you to the magical world of Egyptian tombs.”

Immortal Romance by Microgaming

Aleksandra Maj describes this game as “Twilight for casino fans”: Immortal Romance slot can be considered ancient, but unlike Twilight series, it ages so well, it lived to see several revamps!” The main reason why it is so popular is the slightly higher RTP rate (96.86%), and the maximum win of 365,500 coins with one spin.

“Also, it is a romance with elements of horror which has been the winning combo ever since Bram Stoker’s Dracula was released over a century ago. It is just impossible to resist, and offers a huge bang for the buck”, concludes Maj.