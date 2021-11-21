My New Top Casino Movies

Gambling has taken such a high place in the rating of popular entertainment (especially online casinos) that many films have been made about it. Black and white and color, dramas and comedies — each film is imbued with an unforgettable atmosphere of gambling life with its ups and downs. Hundreds of tales of fantastic luck, big sums of money, theft, gangsters, and love stories are captured in the top casino movies. Special thanks to guys from Fancasinos for the wise selection.

Timeless classics

The Hustler

An excellent 1961 film (the time, when people had no idea about internet casinos), which mixed the various feelings of the characters: the rush of adrenaline, love passions, fear of failure, and the spirit of competition. Cinema reveals all the features of the gaming world, its pitfalls, joys, and unjustified risks.

The Sting

A motion picture where all the details of organizing a major scam in a gambling establishment (except casino sites) are masterfully revealed. The main characters who want to take revenge on a cruel bandit who decided to deceive them will have to show ingenuity and flexibility during the operation. After all, they need to restore justice by all means.

California Split

Two friends are real adventurers. They are very good at poker. Whoever they play with, they will win. In the runaway race for big money, friends make a few huge blunders. And now they need to be very careful if they want to hit the jackpot. Will the buddies be able to recoup and keep a cold mind until they reach the desired goal?

Movies that almost everyone has watched

And now a list of movies with Hollywood stars that are familiar to everyone, especially for online casino lovers:

Rain man

The unsurpassed Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise in an adventurous film that tells everyone about the same gambling. Hoffman’s autistic character shows great mental abilities. His brother (Tom Cruise) uses this skill for win-win poker games. No more clinics for the mentally ill! Now Hoffman’s hero is a successful gambler, a welcome client, and a thunderstorm of all casinos. I wonder if he would be so successful on casino sites.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Young and reckless Johnny Depp as Hunter travels with his lawyer and a lot of money in a luxury cabriolet in West America. Drugs, entertainment, and unbridled fun at someone else’s expense bring them to Las Vegas. This is where all the madness begins.

The Gambler

A film that tells an ordinary story in the world of gambling, which can happen even at casino sites. A young man loses a large sum of money to crime bosses. Will he be able to repay the debt and remain himself? The motion picture teaches you to bet wisely, avoiding large amounts. After all, gambling can ruin your life (even internet casinos).

Ocean’s Eleven

Danny Ocean is not a bad thief himself, but he will need a little help to carry out the greatest swindle of the century. What kind of business is planned? That’s not about the online casino. Just a robbery of the three largest casinos in Las Vegas. And 11 professionals should cope with this task perfectly. What is the reward? How about $150 million? It’s hard to share at 11, but the guys can handle it. The most important thing is to prepare well.