How To Choose The Right VPN Server For streaming Netflix

You might think that watching your favorite show on Netflix using a VPN is a piece of cake. But it is more than just subscribing to a VPN and connecting it to a server. You should know more things when using a VPN and how to choose the correct server.

In this article, we will teach you some techniques to access Netflix without experiencing complications. In addition, this article will focus on accessing different Netflix shows from different countries by choosing the right VPN server.

Secure a reliable VPN

So before we start with the main content, you have to look for a VPN with a wide server network so you can have multiple options to use. It is also essential to ensure that it has high-level security to avoid dealing with geo-blocks.

In order for our recommended Netflix unblocking steps to work, you need to make sure you have secured the best VPN for torrenting and streaming already before moving forward. There are a lot of VPNs available online, but there are only a few that are worth investing in.

Choose a server in the right region

First, you need to choose a server in the right region, which means you need to pick the country where the movie you want to watch is available. So, if the film is only available in the UK, use a UK VPN server.

If you choose a country where the show is restricted, you will have to deal with geo-blocks. So even if you are using a VPN, you might not be able to access it. Thus, you need to choose the right country where the show is already available.

Choose a server that isn’t overcrowded

It is essential to choose a server that isn’t overcrowded so that you can secure a fast streaming speed. You need to know that the higher the number of people on the server, the slower the speed becomes. The majority of VPN apps show the server load, so you’ll know if it’s overcrowded or not.

This is an important reminder if you have a slower internet connection speed that is below 50 Mbps.

Pick a server that is near to you.

To get the best speed, you need to choose a region server that is near to your location. For example, let’s say a Netflix series will be released in the US, UK, and Australia, and you are in Malaysia, so it will be advisable to choose the Australia server.

If the distance between your location and the server is huge, it will take time for the data packets to travel. It means there will be a higher chance that data packets will be lost while traveling, so there might be more load time, buffering or lag.

Choose A Netflix-Optimized Server (If Available)

There are VPN tools that provide streaming servers for a specific platform only. So if you invested in one with this feature, you could choose a server dedicated to Netflix only. In that way, you can secure a faster speed connection.

Also, these servers refresh their IP addresses more frequently. Thus, it will have fewer chances that Netflix will block your connection.

Use Fast Protocols

You only need a minimum of 25 Mbps when streaming using VPN, unless you want a super high-quality video output, then you might need to improve your internet connection.

If you have a slow internet connection, we suggest you use lightweight protocols instead of the default protocol used by most VPNs. We highly recommend the ones mentioned below:

WireGuard

L2TP/IPSec

IKEv2

WireGuard provides a more stable and quicker connection speed. However, if you are using ExpressVPN, use the Lightway protocol for super-fast download and upload speeds.

Use Incognito

If you don’t use your VPN more frequently, there will be many tracking cookies that will be downloaded to your phone. Thus, once you get back to accessing Netflix through your VPN, your cookies might say that you are from other locations.

This will confuse the VPN, and obviously, this platform will think that you are using a VPN. By that, Netflix will prioritize your cookies over IP and end up dealing with geographical blocks. That is why it is essential to ensure that you use the Incognito browser every time using your VPN.

Use a wired connection if possible

If you have a slow connection, we highly suggest connecting your device directly to the router. This is possible for Smart TVs, Laptops, and Desktops. Even though Wi-Fi brings more convenience, it can cause a slower connection.

You can use an ethernet cable to connect your device to the router. If it’s not possible, you can instead use a Wi-Fi range extender to strengthen the internet connection inside your house.

Conclusion

We hope that this article will help you have better and more seamless streaming on Netflix. If you have any confusion, please let us know in the comments box.