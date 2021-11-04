Amazing Movie-Themed Online Casino Games to Try in 2021

Movies are a huge part of modern entertainment culture. They are inspired by a lot of the other aspects of human life. Similarly, they have been a great source of inspiration for other aspects, especially in the entertainment space. Perhaps one of the most notable things that have come out of the love of movies is casino games.

Whether are playing at offshore-based Texas casinos or any of the land-based venues in Las Vegas, these movie-themed casino games offer an experience like no other. For people who love films and the exciting world of casino gaming, this is an almost perfect combination. Online gambling is a huge industry today and players can find a vast range of great casino games to play. Even so, not all games will offer the same great experiences that movie lovers may prefer.

For that, you will have to find the best movie-themed casino games. That can seem a little daunting considering how large the number of casino games is. No need to worry though. Here are some of the best ones we have tried recently:

Dark Knight

Created and distributed by Microgaming, the Dark Knight slot game is a gem in the world of online casino gaming. It features a standard 5×3-reel pattern. Five of these are collocated into three horizontal betting lines and there are up to a whopping 243 ways to win. With a maximum payout of nearly 1,800,000 coins, this is a very fun game to play even for high rollers. Its medium variance rate and 96.43 percent return to player (RTP) rate makes it particularly desirable for those hoping for a win.

Most importantly, fans of the Dark Knight movies will appreciate the effort that Microgaming put into designing the game. The graphics are crisp and the sound effects are so immersive. All that stays true to the adrenaline-filled viewing experience we got while watching the movie. It is that good.

Jurassic Park

The Jurassic Park movie ushered in a whole new era of film and still manages to remain an iconic and unforgettable cinema experience to date. NetEnt chose to extend this experience further by turning the movie into a slot game of the same name. Right from the moment you set your eyes on it, the nostalgia will kick on. That is made possible by the soundtrack and amazing visual design which is optimized for both desktop and mobile devices.

The online casino game has 5 reels and up to 243 ways to win. It is a medium volatility game with an RTP of 97 percent which is great for those looking to get lucky and land some wins. Speaking of winning, there is a non-progressive jackpot to watch out for in Jurassic Park. If you are lucky, you could walk away with up to 95,000 coins.

Iron Man

Marvel’s Iron man is today one of the most recognizable superheroes that have ever existed. Lots of people and companies have tried retelling his story in different ways with varying degrees of success. For gamers, the best way to experience the Iron Man film differently is through the slot game. The graphics are almost true-to-life and the interactive parts of the casino game are simply exquisite.

The structure of Iron Man makes it very easy to play. That does not take away from the phone that it offers though. In addition to its high Return To Player (RTP) rate, the game further tries to give players more chances to win. It does this with a solid range of bonus features and lots of free spins.

Ghostbusters

First released in the early 80s, Ghostbusters has gone on to become a pop-culture classic that still resonates with audiences to date. The slot game that was built around this game does not fall short when it comes to delivering a great experience too. This slot game is a 5-reel masterpiece with a 50 bet-line and limits of up to $50 for each of those lines. It is one of those games that you will want to go big on if you are looking for the highest possible returns.

As with top movie-themed casino games, Ghostbusters features colorful backgrounds, life-like characters and amazing additions. The additional features that make it such a delight to play include the proton packs and the bonus rounds. There is no end to the fun with this one.

Summary

Now, we could not possibly outline, review and include all of the movie-themed casino games that we found. In 2021, there are way more of these games than ever before. That said, while the ones detailed above are truly amazing to play, they are just the tip of the iceberg. Truth is, whichever blockbuster Hollywood movie you may have enjoyed, there is likely a casino game inspired by it. You just need to look hard enough to find an online casino with the game.