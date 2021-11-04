4 Famous Break-Ups

The personal lives of our favorite actors will always captivate our attention. Maybe we want to know about their latest films or TV Shows, but we can be equally invested in their personal lives, especially now thanks to the rise of social media sites. So, in this article, we will go through some unexpected and interesting breakups between some of the most famous couples in 2021.

Nicolas Cage and Erika Koike

Nicolas Cage is recognized as one of the most famous and accomplished actors with a career spanning over three decades, but he also made headlines when he married and divorced Erica Koike, a makeup artist, within four days of their marriage. He was the one who filed for divorce while the couple has started dating in 2018.

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise is a prolific actor and producer that is recognized for his work on films like Top Gun, Mission Impossible, The Last Samurai, and many other famous projects. But his personal relationships have also made headlines over the years, especially since he was involved with famous actresses such as Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes. However, lately, he was also linked to his co-star Hayley Atwell. But allegedly, they have ended their romance after one year of dating. They met on the set of Mission: Impossible 7.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The famous power couple got some criticism when they were dating. Not long after they had finished the action film, Mr. and Ms. Smith and Brad decided to get a divorce from Jennifer Anniston. But, they proved their love was real, and they were more than ten years together, had six children, and officially got married in 2014.

Unfortunately, only two years after their wedding, they divorced while Angelina got custody of their children. The reasons for their split are still unknown, although many sources claim they had a lot of conflicting views on parenting.

Elisabeth Olsen and Boyd Holbrook

Elisabeth Olsen is a famous actress and sister of the Olsen twins. She has risen to prominence by starring in many superhero films, including Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, WandaVision, and other projects. Boyd Holbrook is a model and actor that was involved in critically acclaimed projects like Jane Got a Gun, A Walk Among the Tombstones, and Narcos.

They were together from 2011 to 2014, when their brief engagement was allegedly ended by Elisabeth Olsen. Boyd Holbrook commented that she called him to break off the engagement over the phone the same day that he lost his best friend, the photographer David Armstrong.

However, Boyd said that the devastating period proved to be important for his career as he channelled his heartbreak and grief into his work. Today Boyd is happily married to the model Tatiana Pajkovic while Olsen is married to the singer of Milo Green, Robbie Arnett.