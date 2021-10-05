Here’s How You Can Watch Netflix Libraries of Other Countries

Other Countries

You’ve often come across the situation where you can’t find your favorite movie or TV show on Netflix even if it’s available on the international catalog.

That’s because streaming platforms and content creators have licensing agreements to restrict the content and only make them accessible in certain regions.

This technique is applied by the producers to make the most out of their investments in producing the content.

So you might end up seeing similar content when you search for your movie on Netflix but not the actual movie or TV show you’re looking for.

But there’s no problem because you can easily access the geo-blocked content on Netflix by geo-spoofing your actual location with a VPN.

In this guide, we will tell you how you can easily change your Netflix location with a VPN and many more about your VPN choices.

How to Watch Netflix Libraries in Other Countries?

You can easily watch your favorite geo-restrict content on Netflix by just signing up for a reliable VPN service. Pay for the subscription fee and then install the VPN app on your device.

To change your Netflix location, launch the VPN app and go to the Locations. Select and connect to a VPN location where Netflix offers most titles.

Launch your Netflix app and enjoy streaming your favorite TV show.

How to Change Netflix Location On iOS?

Download a reliable VPN app from the App Store.

Launch the VPN app and tap on sign up.

Provide your basic information like email address and bank account details.

Now sign in to your VPN account by entering login credentials.

Connect to a US server (or any other server you want).

Launch the Netflix app and check if you can stream geo-restricted movies now.

How to Change Netflix Location On Android?

Go to the Google Play Store and download a trusted VPN app.

Launch the VPN app and tap on sign up.

Sign up by providing basic details like email address and bank account details.

Complete the process and sign in to your VPN account.

Go to Locations and connect to a US server (or any other server).

Launch the Netflix app and stream your favorite movie.

Best VPN Choices to Change Your Netflix Location

These are some of the top-tier VPN companies in the industry.

ExpressVPN

Server Count: 3000+

Locations: 160 Server Locations.

Countries: Covers 94 Countries Worldwide.

24/7 Customer Support.

Can easily unlock international libraries of platforms like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, BBC IPlayer, and many more.

Kill-Switch.

Strict Logging Policy.

SmartDNS (Known as MediaStreamer that unlocks geo-restricted content without encryption).

Simultaneous Connections: Up to 5 devices.

Compatible Devices: Windows, iOS, macOS, Linux, Android, Chromebook.

One-Month Plan: $12.95/month.

Best Deal: 15-month plan for $99.95.

NordVPN

Server Count: 5,200

Countries: Covers 62 countries worldwide.

24/7 Customer Support.

Can easily unlock international libraries of popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video.

Kill-Switch: Yes.

Strict Logging Policy.

Simultaneous Connections: Up to 6 devices.

Dedicated IP.

Double Protection.

Malware and AdBlocker (CyberSec).

One-Month Plan: $11.95/month.

Best Deal: 24-month plan with free 3 months for $99.

Surfshark

Server Count: 3200 Servers.

Countries: Cover 65 Countries Worldwide.

24/7 Customer Support.

Can easily unlock international libraries of popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video.

Simultaneous Connection: Unlimited.

CleanWeb (Protects against Ads, Malware, Phishing Attempts).

Bypasser (Allows specific apps to bypass VPN like Internet Banking Apps).

Strict No-Log Policies.

Kill-Switch.

Private DNS.

One-Month Plan: $12.95/month.

Best Deal: 24-month plan with free 2 months for $64.74.

Netflix Libraries With Highest Number of Titles

Here is a list of countries with the most content available on Netflix.

Ireland (6379 titles)

Malaysia (6361 titles)

Indonesia (6264 titles)

Philippines (6192 titles)

Canada (6162 titles)

Czechia (6129 titles)

Singapore (5960 titles)

United Kingdom (5954 titles)

Hungary (5926 titles)

New Zealand (5834 titles)

Surely you’ll easily get access to your favorite movie on Netflix following this guide.

So sit tight, grab some popcorn, and enjoy the movie night with your friends.