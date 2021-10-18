Famous Movies and Their Unrealistic Gambling Scenes

Movies about gambling or regular movies that feature an exciting gambling scene are always fun to watch. Even people who don’t gamble or bet love those movies because they get to, albeit vicariously, experience the rush only gambling can provide. But, what makes gambling in those epic movie scenes and playing games at the best Michigan online casino sites different? Besides the obvious, of course. It’s the reality of things.

How real are those gambling scenes in famous movies? Well, some of them are pretty authentic, but there are a few legendary movies that didn’t get it right. Here are the 3 unrealistic gambling scenes from famous movies.

21 (2008)

This is, arguably, one of the best gambling movies ever made. Maybe it’s because it was based on a book called “Bringing Down the House: The Inside Story of Six MIT Students Who Took Vegas for Millions” written by Ben Mezrich. Anyway, in most of the film, the gambling scenes are pretty well-written, but there is one thing that all gamblers agree is unrealistic.

The main thing you need to know about the movie 21 is that it’s the story of how Jim Sturgess was recruited to join the team and how easily he mastered the art of counting cards. In a very short period of time, Jim managed to become a master at counting cards, he learned all the rules of blackjack, and he was able to do it under pressure. It’s a bit far-fetched, wouldn’t you agree?

Casino Royale

The most unrealistic gambling scene in this great movie has to be the final showdown between James Bond, who has a straight flush in his hands, and the other three players at the table. They all go all-in and their hands are as followed.

Flush (King high)

Full house (eights full of aces)

Full house (Aces full of sixes)

Now, the chances of Bond getting a straight flush are 1 in 72,192. It’s not probable, but it’s possible. However, that’s not the most unrealistic part. The chances of other players getting the hands they got are 1 in 158,551,976. It’s very unrealistic.

Trinity Is Still My Name

This list wouldn’t be complete without an old Western movie. Even though this movie is 50 years old, the poker scene is still one of the most dramatic ones ever made. The characters are playing 5-card draw and every player gets dealt a great starting hand. Not only that, but they all improve on those hands after drawing. For example, one player has three 7s and draws another 7. Chances of this happening are very small and that’s why this scene deserves a spot on our list.