Two Highly Rated Films about Gambling that you must watch!

Who doesn't enjoy relaxing and watching a movie? For your bundle of joy, we've mentioned two must-see casino gambling movies that you need to watch. The films in this list will focus on various forms of casino games, but the common thread running through them all is that they all feature gambling in some way.

Molly’s Game

Molly’s Game is based on true events and the movie was released in theatres in 2018. This film was nominated for numerous awards, including the ‘Golden Globe Award for Best Screenplay,’ the ‘Academy Award for Best Writing,’ the ‘BAFTA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay,’ and many others, see the full list here. As a result, you can see that this movie is worth a watch, despite if you’re into gambling or not.

This movie is about an Olympic-level skier Molly Bloom was forced to retire due to a tragic accident. She chooses to focus her efforts on the underground poker scene in order to meet her family’s high expectations. As Molly, played by Jessica Chastain, rises to become the goddess of high-stakes gambling, she portrays a forbidden but highly addictive environment.

Ocean Eleven

Ocean Eleven was released in 2002 and received numerous awards for its excellence. The film grossed 450.7 million dollars on its first day at the box office, which is a phenomenal figure. This film also received a high rating on IMBD of 7.7/10 and on Rotten Tomatoes who gave it 83%.

This a must-watch gambling themed movie, Danny Ocean (playing as George Clooney) travels to California to see his partner-in-crime and friend Rusty Ryan and proposes a heist, in violation of his parole. He also gathers eleven talented risk-taking partners and plans to rob money from three Las Vegas casinos in one night, all three casinos are owned by the same person, I mean, in terms of story plot, how enticing that does sound!