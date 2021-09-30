The New Movie: Several Ways to Promote Your Film in 2022

Making films is a lot of work, from writing to filming to directing and producing it on your own. However, all the work doesn’t end with final production. You still have to promote your film to get people to watch it and bring the entire process to fruition. It is never enough just to make a film, and you have to make sure that you sell it well. Here are several ways to build some buzz.

Build your fan base now. Films are like babies; you raise them for years with the hopes that they will grow up to be successful.The development stage of your film is where you build your fan base. Much like people raising children, you need to nurture your film’s growth and development by creating a solid foundation from day one. It’s during this period where you develop the body of the project and get it off the ground.

We know what you’re thinking: Don’t all films take a long time to create?

Yes, this is true, but it doesn’t mean you should start spending all your money developing a film at the beginning until you have a finished product.

Get film reviews from blogs and online magazines

In this digital age, nothing makes a bigger impact on audience members than reviews from trusted bloggers. A well-placed review can lead to a spike in search rankings and overall audience awareness. Reviewers drive the conversation about a movie, so their opinions matter

Use flyers, brochures, and banners to get the word out

There are some cool, fun things you can do with the flyer to get the word out. You can hand them out to people at events, leave them by the register of coffee shops or lobbies of places of business, leave them on windshields of cars you see that look like they would be interested in seeing your film (eg. if you’re showing your film at a college, leave flyers and brochures on cars with college parking passes displayed), leave them with the ‘missed connections’ postings in public places (eg. above the payphone next to the ATM, above the date listings in the weekly calendar in the lobby of a cafe), leave one with your bartender, waitress or waiter (they often know what’s happening around town and who rocks), etc.

Hot tip: Bring them to life with engaging visuals. Posters and banners are an affordable way for you to promote your movie, while also generating word of mouth buzz. Whether you’re looking to create a traditional poster or banner for theaters or subway ads, or you want custom posters made to promote your movie screening, start by getting in touch with a professional poster or banner creator such as GotPrint, who provides affordable and high-quality custom banners printing!

Use social media

Create adverts in small videos and pictures to help promote the upcoming film and share them on your various social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Get people to talk about your film and build up the anticipation in each person that comes across any posts about the film. Also, reach out to influencers and leverage their viewership for the benefit of your movie.

Make a catchy trailer

No tweet or post will beat the effectiveness of a good film trailer. Don’t just promote the film. Give your target audience a sneak peek into your film. Create your teaser trailer and upload it to platforms such as YouTube and Vimeo to keep your potential viewers emotionally invested in the film. You can use your other socials like Twitter to share the link to your teasers and ensure it reaches more people.

Call your friends and family

Ask friends and family to see your film. As the director of the film, you have the best chance of getting people committed to actually seeing it. You can make a special DVD with lots of great bonuses for everyone you know, which only increases the chances they will watch it.

Build connections with influencers

Hot tip: If you are planning an event to promote your film, make sure to tie up with other events happening in the city. If you are organizing a screening of your film in a college , chances are that there will be many other events happening on the same day. Why not tie up with other events happening around the same time and place? You can create flyers that have all the events’ information.

Partner with a company that specializes in film marketing

We may be biased, but we think if you’re going to spend the money to promote an indie film, you should partner with a company that offers a variety of marketing tools specifically tailored to independent filmmakers. There are various companies that will offer to promote your film – some charge a fee, others don’t – but make sure the company offers a variety of marketing tools. If they specialize in film marketing, chances are they can help you achieve your film marketing goals.

All the tips are simple to implement. Make sure your marketing campaigns, for instance, custom banner printing, align with the theme and style of your film, and you are good to go.