Greatest Movie Actors of All Time

You can have a fat talk of Netflix or any other prominent movie platform but have you ever wondered who are the best movie actors of all time? Let us look at them in clear proximity.

Robert De Niro

This is one of the most decorated Hollywood actors alive. From Emmys, Grammys to Oscar’s he has seen it all. After playing a supportive role in 1974 The Godfather II, he received an Academy Award. A clear takeoff of what was to become an exciting career. He is a multi-talented movie fanatic.

Jackson Nicholson

Born on April 22nd, 1937, Nicholson is one of those classic actors that have laid the foundation for modern-day movies. He is talented both in filmmaking and acting, something which still remains a hard task for a lot of actors. Nicholson is better when playing psychopathic roles though he brings it out with a bit of fun and humor. Nicholson has featured in many leading and supporting roles in his career. If you have knowledge of Nicholson’s career you would probably understand that fighting against the social system is his pudding.

Tom Hanks

When we are talking of multi-talented, exceptional character adaptors and decorated actors of all time, Tom Hanks will come to mind quickly. What differentiates him from other actors is that he finds quality time to research and detail his prospective character. One of the best examples is Castaway whereby he actually left the comfort of his bliss and lived on an island for a long time trying to figure how best he would survive. He is an inspiration to many aspiring actors and Hollywood loves it.