Frog Thor Origin Explained

I’m sure some of you guys caught Marvel’s Loki over on Disney plus and couldn’t help but ask yourself: My, where did that Frog Thor come from? Thankfully, the fine folks at TMB are here to answer that burning question in your heart. Let’s take a look at our latest YouTube explainer: Frog Thor Revealed

Frog Thor made waves with that cameo in the Loki TV series. Now we’re taking some time to review the comic book inspiration for that cute cameo and learn about Throgg Frog of Thunder.

