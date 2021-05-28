Cool Selection of Movies About Gambling

The atmosphere of a casino cannot be compared to anything. The sound of a roulette, a poker table, beautiful ladies and elegant men, excitement, and large sums of winnings – all this is like a magnet for movie makers. In order to feel the atmosphere of excitement and luxury, it is enough to watch films about casinos, which impress not only with plot twists, but also amazing actors’ play. In this review, we will remind you of these amazing movies about gambling, that you should definitely watch.

The Best Thriller Movies About Gambling

The scams of the century, stunning robberies, acts of revenge, and much more, often take place in the casino. Movie heroes often try to outwit the casino by coming up with an algorithm that allows them to win on slot machines or at roulette similar to those on https://casinofansguide.com/, but they usually don’t realize what the result can be. Unsurprisingly, almost any movie about gambling finishes with shootouts, chases, and fights. If you prefer this genre, here is a list of films to choose from to watch this evening:

Casino (1995);

Dark Dealer (1995);

Croupier (1998);

Casino Royale (2006);

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007);

Twenty-One (2008);

The Pelayos (2012);

Killing Them Softly (2012);

The Gambler (2014);

Molly’s Game (2017), etc.

Top-5 Comedy Movies About Casinos

Fans of comedies will be able to find films about casinos as well because the gambling house is a great place not only for a criminal plot but also for funny stories. Usually, comedies begin with the heroes deciding to go to the gambling Mecca – Las Vegas. Looking for fun and entertainment, they find themselves in a series of ridiculous stories that begin at casinos. All this is accompanied by excitement, alcohol, and beautiful women. If you are looking for such movies, here is the list of our suggestions:

The Ladykillers (2004);

What Happens in Vegas (2008);

The Hangover (2009);

Bridesmaids (2011);

The House (2017), etc.

A huge list of casino movies proves that this topic is popular with filmmakers and, therefore, with people. If the action in the picture takes place in a casino, then it will definitely not be boring. In addition, such a location gives the director a lot of options for the plot development: in dramas, crime films, and adventure films, events very often take place in casinos.

In Conclusion

Each of the movies presented above deserves your attention if the topic of gambling occupies at least some part of your heart and mind. These stories are excellent, so you will not only enjoy the atmosphere but also learn some useful tricks from the characters. Perhaps, after watching any of these films you will have a desire to discuss it with someone, so we invite you to share your feedback with us in the comments.