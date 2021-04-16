Why is the casino important to James Bond?

James Bond has become a cultural touchstone. Now, almost 60 years since he burst once screens in 1962, he doesn’t just represent the world’s luckiest secret agent but embodies suaveness and sophistication. British people around the world are proud of the cultural cache that comes with the James Bond franchise. From his tux to his one-liners, there are some aspects of Bond that are sewn into the fabric of the character and the institution it represents. None of these are more important than the casino. But why is the casino so important to the concept of James Bond?

Bond, James Bond

Our first introduction to James Bond in Dr No (1962) sees him, played by Sir Sean Connery, utter the illustrious line ‘My name is Bond…James, Bond’ while playing Baccarat Chemin de Fer at the Les Ambassadeurs Club. The cool factor encapsulated in this line’s delivery cemented the character as a household name. The casino setting is just as important for the set up of Bond as a character as the suit he wears and the beautiful woman sitting across from him.

Meeting the Villain

The casino plays another role in the Bond films – it allows Bond to size up his opponent. From playing baccarat against eye-patched Emilio Largo in Thunderball (1965) and Xenia Onatopp in GoldenEye (1995) to backgammon against Kamal Khan in Octopussy (1983), casino games provide a way for Bond to meet and antagonise the villain.

Casino games are a good way for Bond to showcase his daring and heroic attributes. He doesn’t back down, he plays it cool, and he remains in control when the odds are against him. Rattling the villain by besting them also means that Bond can irritate them, so they make a slip up during his investigation. Of course, the most striking occasion of Bond and a villain fighting it out on the card table is in Casino Royale (2006) where the plot is tied to a high-stakes poker game.

Meeting Mrs Bond

In 1969’s departure from the norm, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Bond (played by George Lazenby) meets Teresa di Vicenzo, the soon-to-be Mrs Bond, played by Dame Diana Rigg. After rescuing her on a beach, he rescues her again when she loses and can’t afford to pay the bill in the casino. Formally meeting in the casino helps set their relationship up.