TOP 20 Slot Games based on Film Scenarios

The most common form of casino games is video slots. Lots of top slot games are available, especially today. But it can also be challenging for any player to choose which title to play. Here are some best blockbuster movies that later take the form of thrilling slot games. We created the full list of the most popular real money pokie games popular not only in australian market but overall worldwide.

We will not reveal all details on how to play pokies or how to win the main jackpot prizes, here’s the articles to find all required information:

This Manual Will Help You Avoid Stupid Losses While Playing online pokies in Australia for real money

How to Play Online Pokies for Real Money in Australia: Pokieslab Guidance

So let’s see the next real money pokies based on film scenarios:

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is probably the greatest television series to have premiered in a long time, and with show’s eighth and final season coming to a close, viewers may be feeling a little sad. But don’t worry; the solution can be found in Microgaming’s Game of Thrones slot. Microgaming built this slot in the same style as many other online slots, with five reels and three rows as the arrangement. However, one of the better parts of it is that there are 243 specific ways to win (there is also a 15-pay line version). You can pick from wagers ranging from 30 cents to 6 euros per spin. The game’s layout with Iron spikes represents Iron Throne on either side of the game board, and dim, dark stone wall behind it gives anyone who has been watching this television series an intimidating feel.

Symbols of lesser value are standards J, Q, K, and A, while symbols of a higher value are Royal seals of 4 major families, Baratheon, Lannister, Stark Targaryen. Baratheon is the top paid of standard icons, with an 8.33x pay line stake for 5. However, special icons earn even more. Wild sign of Game of Thrones is piled on reels, paying 16.66x for five-bet sizes on pay line, and you will be awarded 200x of bet size if you happen to get 5 of scatter symbols on pay line.

Pink Panther

Pink Panther, our childhood beloved cat, has found his way to reels. Our fuzzy pal, who is known for his laid-back, aristocratic vibes, is the highlight of this Playtech 5-reel, 40-pay line progressive jackpot slot. To be exact, there are two jackpots in this game. Pink Panther, Inspector Clouseau, and Little Man are among original cartoon figures that appear in the game. Pink Panther has been around for so long that even the theme song is well-known worldwide. But this slot doesn’t only depend on the show’s popularity; with a variety of fun, bonus features in addition to jackpot payouts that can keep you entertained for hours. 2 progressive jackpots: Major Pink and Minor Pink. As you would imagine, Major Pink jackpot is larger and usually pays out in thousands. You’re sure to win once you’ve joined the game. You’ll notice 12 doors, and if you open 5 of them with Pink Panther, you’ve won Major Pink jackpot! Inspector Clouseau can strip away Minor Pink if you get four doors for him. You’ll get a consolation prize if you open three doors for Little Man.

Zorro

Aristocrat’s Zorro slot machine is a masterpiece. For decades, the game has been played in land-based casinos, and it is now available to play at online and smartphone casinos. Zorro can cater to all kinds of slots fans due to its wide variety of prizes and generous winning potential, including game’s conventional look and format. It’s a 5-reel, 25-payline video slot with Don Diego de la Vega alias Zorro as the main character. The game has a variety of fun features and bonus rounds, which contributes to its success. Slot symbols are the characters from renowned movie itself. This video slot has a variety of features that make the game more fun to enjoy. Barrel Bonus, Gold Coins Bonus, Magic Door Bonus, Tornado Bonus, and Wild Z Bonus are among 5 bonus games available in Zorro Bonus feature. You also have a “gamble” option that unlocks after each win by pressing “gamble” button. Mask of Zorro, Tale of the Lost Gold, Legend Returns, and Mask and the Rose are Zorro games that have been published over the years.

Terminator

Driven by Microgaming technology Terminator 2 marks a tremendous step forward in the online casino gaming world. The game sets new expectations for visual effects, much like the film. All reel symbols spotlight characters from the movie, including Terminator himself and his rival, T-100. Reel symbols animate and play scenes from the movie that contribute to the intensity during winning combinations. It’s a medium volatility machine, which ensures that big payouts are possible, so you must be patient. Creator claims that the system pays a predicted return percentage of 96% to 97%. Compared to Microgaming’s Dark Knight Rises slot, Terminator 2 has 243 winning choices. However, unlike other games, number of winning combinations increases to 1,024 during Terminator 2 slot bonus round. Bonus game is triggered by appearance on reels of two more orb symbols. T100 and T800 symbols are shown on reels, and bonus features are won.

Superman

Playtech, a company with a tremendous reputation in the online gaming community, has given you a Superman Slot game. There’s so much to cherish about this interactive game, including Initial movie characters and scenes, original game-enhancing theme sounds, Save The Day free games with rewind feature, Crystal bonus game, even likely winning a massive jackpot reward! Playtech could not have done a better job integrating movie elements into this game. Bonus round, free spins, wild symbol, and traditional gameplay are all included. All come together to create a fascinating slot. And, when you remember the developer’s outstanding graphics, you’ll have a lot of fun playing it! You should try Justice League from Playtech to try more comics-inspired slots, but you have the same superheroic spirit in a film-oriented kit. Alternatively, In Superman by NextGen Gaming, Man of Steel returns as the lead character, with all of the cast as symbols, as well as wilds and two thrilling bonus features.

Wonder Woman

With the latest trend for superhero films and television shows, it’s cool to see one of the more well-known caped crusaders from the 1970s make a comeback in this Bally 5-reel, 40-payline slot. Wonder Woman Gold, the game revolves around the world’s strongest woman, whose aim is to accomplish super iconic victories. In the base game, there are five bonus features – you can use mystery stacks and expand wild features. You will also get a free game bonus feature, where you have to spin up to 25 free spins and Diana Gold sign to replace up to four low-value symbols. Buy A Bonus feature from which you can receive Free Spins 3 progressive jackpots. Game features action scenes and a popular theme of Lynda Carter’s original TV series. It has all characters for TV series full of colorful animation and a Pop-Art look. You can win 1 of three jackpots – Mini, Major and Mega – Either jackpot can be won on any stage, but the bigger your stake, the greater the odds. I think Bally Technologies has come here with a winner. Perhaps this game doesn’t have anything in the way of high rewards. It just means playing this is having more fun and the sensation of nostalgia.

Family Guy

Family Guy is provided by IGT and is a popular land-based slot game that’s online now. Game’s roots are the very famous animated sitcom made by brilliant Seth MacFarlane. It has 5 reels, 30 pay lines, which can spin from 50p to £1,500, eligible for play on a desktop (laptop/PC), smartphone, and tablet devices. There are a total of 7 bonus features, based on the lovely characters of TV show. Not to mention but the graphics are exceptional and perfectly reflect the show. Many branded slots have bonus characteristics, which normally mean lower payouts per feature. Family Guy promises good payouts up to 5,000 times the stake, and you can win up to 1,000 times in various features. Not awful for a game with medium volatility. Downside is that RTP is just 94,275%, nearly 2% below industry average. Family Guy is certainly an enjoyable slot game and will probably prove as successful online as in land-based casinos.

Baywatch

The word Baywatch will surely trigger those wonderful memories of your childhood. Baywatch Slot is based on ever-popular Baywatch TV series, which has been refurbished recently. This slot is focused only on TV series and has all of your favorite characters, especially a young and lovely Pamela Anderson. Caroline Holden, CJ Parker, and even Matt Brody. Game’s structure is very usual. 30 pay lines are played on five reels. This game would not only remind you, but it also has the chance to score some great winnings with a fantastic 10,000 jackpot. The game has five bonus features, one of which gives you some wonderful payouts and multiplier, as if it wasn’t enough! Graphics are particularly realistic, especially regarding symbols, which are primarily photographs of characters of Baywatch in its famous beachwear. It’s also worth playing, if you want to play, you will not feel betrothed to your precious time. High bonus benefits are probably not going to hurt.

Star Trek

Video slot Star Trek Red Alert has 5 reels and 25 pay lines developed by WMS. It is the first and potentially better slots of Star Trek begun by WMS. From 35p to £105, you can spin. This game is famous at casinos in Las Vegas and can now be played online. The game has a total of two bonus features and a maximum reward of £45,000. All symbols are associated with Star Trek, so we have a phaser, a communicator, a tricorder, a Klingon ship, a Klingon, Scotty, Spock, Captain Kirk, and some insignias. A feature symbol and a wild symbol are also included. Win Warp feature is amazing because of the visuals and the graphics if you are a Star Trek fan. Win’s size varies, but most of the bigger wins are made by Red Alert feature. However, you can finally win medals for game, seen in game’s upper left corner. You will play Star Trek Conquer New Worlds game when you get 50 medals.

Jurassic World

Jurassic World is a video slot operated by a Microgaming tech provider with 5 reels and 243 pay lines. Jurassic Park and dinosaurs influence this. The slot has wonderful vision and looks excellent overall. Reels are placed on a blue background built into steel bars and set against the nature park’s background. You can spin from a minimum of 30p on any platform such as PC, Mac, IOs, Android. Being official slot for 2015 supernova film, an Indominus feature randomly enhances winning in the base game to earn you a cumulative stake worth up to 1,000 times. Free spins feature allows you to choose from three locations and begins with 10 free spins. The result will be multipliers of up to 7 times, rolling reels, freezing cyro wild, and Wild scatters can give you more free spins. Up to 14,166x, you can also win the maximum stake in a spin. It offers players true pleasure of playing a video slot game. So, this slot game is certainly one you can spin if you want to go on yet another exciting Jurassic Adventure.

Ghostbusters

IGT Ghostbuster slot machine has 30 online pay lines with a 250-jackpot prize and a free feature on 5 reels. There are 6 bonus features on slot machine with different free spins. You are set to spin 3D slot reels with a high limit of £30 per spin, which would be 50 coins and a minimum of 50p. There is no registration and no download game on mobiles, but no actual payable worth except real money. Increase the chances of winning while playing Ghostbusters online with an average deviation and an online casino RTP of 94,5% with the hunting bonus and the highest wager. The most outstanding Ghostbusters slot machine IGT feature is an extraordinary commitment to restoring the aura in 1984 film. For players who enjoy combinations of decent gambling features and an irreplaceable environment, decision is justified.

Planet of the Apes

Planet of Apes is a 10-reel, 40-pay line game with 2 reels (Rise and Dawn). NetEnt has been partnering in developing slot with 20th Century Fox. Two famous films influenced the developers: Apes Planet’s Rise and Apes’ Dawn. Low to medium volatility slot has a 96.33% enticing RTP. Graphically spectacular with theme symbols on reels is Planet Apes slot. Ape from both films, Scatters and Rise symbols (Scatters), and cards from 10 to Ace can find them. On each series of reels, there are two Wild symbols. Wilds substitute other symbols for winning variations except scatters and bonuses symbols. Apes Slot’s Planet offers two free spins modes which you can unlock if you reach Dawn or Rise reel for three spins. Apes Slot Planet has a non-progressive 1000-coin jackpot, and when you mark the highest bet, you will earn up to 600 000 pennies. Planet Apes should be a winner for NetEnt because the slot is both unique in aesthetics and features, plus gameplay.

King Kong

Playtech is taking you to an amazing adventure, inspired by a 2005 blockbuster film with its entertaining King Kong machine. Those who have never seen the film’s masterpiece are promised the thrilling premiere, as the sport is filled with four satisfying and creative bonuses and two separate game modes – Jungle Mode in New York City’s exotic Skull Island and Big City Mode. They all have different bonus rounds, which will allow you to win heavily, especially when you win gigantic gorilla, Kong! He is, by far, the most charitable and awards 3,000 coins to top prizes if you get 5 on a single track. Slot machine of King Kong has five reels and 20 adjustable pay lines. The stake per line can be set for a very reasonable minimum of $0.01 and up to a limit of $1.00. Thus, maximum bet per row is only $20.00.

Dracula

NetEnt once again impressed us with Dracula Casino game slot, which features the regular high-quality graphics of NetEnt and a single theme that puts Dracula’s legend back from dead. NetEnt has expanded the bar of gameplay and entertainment opportunities for this slot. On the base of Bram Stoker’s novel Dracula, the game is a Gothic style intended to appeal to everyone. Dracula has a coin size of about 20-200, and players with all kinds of budgets will enjoy it, created with Universal Studios. Dracula game offers Return to Player (RTP) of 96.60%. It is not surprising that slot has won more money with a cumulative win of 80,000 coins, more than any other game. During free spin mode, this slot will increase your winnings up to 50 times.

Hitman

Hitman, powered by Microgaming, is one of the fascinating slot games in the industry. Indeed, if you spin 5 reels of this game, you will get a deal worth 270,000 coins. There are 15 pay lines for a deadly range of game icons in winning combos. There are also three different bonus stages so that every spin will have you on the edge of your seat. Choose your poison, lift your weapon – this game is dedicated to killer’s craft. 3D graphics of high quality include all kinds of deadly weapons, including switchblades, handguns, sniper rifles, toxin, and filthy pictures of Hitman hiding in the dark. When it falls on reels, wild poofs grow into the dark. Color and style of the game perfectly fulfill the underground and sinister aspects of the game. Take a shot at Hitman slot game to experience a world of darkness, hit mark, and win numerous cash rewards.

Titanic

Bally takes inspiration from 1997 James Cameron movie and lets you experience our childhood nostalgia with Titanic Slot. Based on the classic film of the same name with Kate Winslet and Leonardo Di Capri, you’ll see unforgettable clips from film between spins of this beautiful lookout slot. There are five bonus features in this game with dual Wild, wild and progressive jackpots. There are four other features in bonus reels, including two cash prizes and two free spin features. Game follows a video trend that allows players to sail across the sea for as low as 35p to £100 a spin. But Titanic’s game is planned to balance the online accessibility of a 5 reel and 25 pay lines. A great soundtrack improves visual aspects and the game itself.

TED

In 2012, a movie about a teddy bear that came to life proved a spectacular hit in the theatres, TED. Fair play to developers’ Blueprint Gaming for taking this blockbuster movie onto reels. Medium volatility, 95,81% RTP, and up to 40 pay lines will get you off. Wake the bear from sleep and catch Thunder Buddies Bonus scatters to turn wheel in one out of 5 rounds of bonus. Make your way to the last Ted Big Money Bonus to take final reward down. Along with a lounge-based groove soundtrack which sounds like Always Sunny, the game is located in a forested living room, and Ted sits on the left with a drink of the beer and banging one-liners! There are 6 induced bonuses, including Laser Guns Wild feature, Psychedelic Super Spins feature, Beer Streak feature, Psychedelic Colossal Spin feature, TV Remote Symbol Streak feature, and Psychedelic Bonus Boost feature.

The Avengers

Avengers Slot is a superhero Marvel slot, and you’re going to expect a lot of action from the famous brand! Avengers has something for everyone in Marvel Cinematic Universe! This superheroic, Playtech-powered slot is perfect for people who want to triumph over the wrong guys. A progressive jackpot is included in this video slot. It has bonus games, free spins, multipliers, and even an auto game option for those of you who need a fast, flawless game. Minimum coin size is 0.01, while the maximum is 5. It is time to join Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Thor, Nick Fury, and Hawkeye for the most thrilling adventure of eternity! The game is a regular 5-reel slot with 20 pay lines and many betting possibilities. Even though players chose the lowest bet amount, this fantastic Playtech game has spirited features that can lead to impressive payouts. Avengers slot game is available on desktop, Macs and is also offered for handheld devices. (iOS and Android)

Scarface

“The Word is Yours!” said Tony Montana, Net Entertainment influenced to create this amazing video slot by Brian De Palmas’ classic 1983 film Scarface. Everything you expected from Scarface is there: actors, favorite scenes, blood clothed reels, movie game features, and many more. It brings us past the normal boundaries and shows us new ways of enjoying slot sports. Scarface Slot is a 3-row video slot with 5 reels of 20 pay lines from right to left. Coin size varies from 0.01 to 0.5, and you can play 1 to 10 coins per line. Scarface Slot is used to make lower value symbols and characters of the movie the higher payouts using a mix of 10 to Ace cards. They’re a briefcase, a pile of cash, a chainsaw, earrings, and an Al Pacino symbol like wild. Wild can be stacked so that all symbols in a reel are taken over and turned into Wild. This game is nearly like a film. Thanks to the success of the classic movie, Scarface became a major favorite among slot lovers. The soundtrack is spectacular, and if a winning combo is worth being shown, the reel animations.

Matrix

Matrix has found a new adventure as an online slot machine 18 years after new scientist-fiction film has been unveiled in cinemas, produced by Playtech, and is so magical and innovative that you might visualize. Matrix is a 5-reel slot with 4 rows and 50 fixed pay lines, and you’ve brought into universe where enlightened people fight technology that enslaves the earth. A minimum stake of 50p per single spin begins the betting range. You can bet a maximum sum of £500 per spin in this regard. Three actors in a film – Agent Smith, Morpheus, and Trinity, along with Smith’s sunglasses and a telephone, are higher value symbols; four program characters from the lower values. Key wild symbol is Neo (right) which will override all other wild symbols with winning combinations, except Free Games dispersion; there is Deja vu cat on Reel 5, which is wild and which has a bonus feature. Playtech’s Matrix slot is a must-play slot for fans who create a simultaneous immersive and energetic experience with in-game visuals and amazing bonus features.

You will surely stay busy for the rest of the week with these fun and exciting 20 film-scenario slot games! Play more and win more while seeing cool aesthetics and pleasant music. Some other movies-based slot games in the industry are not on this list, such as Rocky, Tomb Rider, Man of Steel, Bruce Lee, Gremlins, and infamous T Rex. Check these games out for amazing and thrilling slot experience that will blow your mind!