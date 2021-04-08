Electromagnetic Review

The Good
Good cinematography and cool concept. Cool ending that isn’t a twist but also isn’t predictable.
The Bad
The story is hard to follow and there isn’t a clear narrative. The lack of investment of the characters make the incident, and their fates, difficult to care about. This is simply a story of pure happenstance that an editor stumbled upon a “magical” audio reel.
- Acting - 6/106/10
- Cinematography - 7/107/10
- Plot/Screenplay - 5/105/10
- Setting/Theme - 7/107/10
- Buyability - 4/104/10
- Rewatchability - 4/104/10
5.5/10