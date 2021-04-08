Electromagnetic Review

Anthony Whyte Leave a comment

The Good

Good cinematography and cool concept. Cool ending that isn’t a twist but also isn’t predictable.

The Bad

The story is hard to follow and there isn’t a clear narrative. The lack of investment of the characters make the incident, and their fates, difficult to care about. This is simply a story of pure happenstance that an editor stumbled upon a “magical” audio reel.

  • 6/10
    Acting - 6/10
  • 7/10
    Cinematography - 7/10
  • 5/10
    Plot/Screenplay - 5/10
  • 7/10
    Setting/Theme - 7/10
  • 4/10
    Buyability - 4/10
  • 4/10
    Rewatchability - 4/10
5.5/10
