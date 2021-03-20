SXSW 21: The Other Morgan

Anthony Whyte Leave a comment

The Other Morgan Reviewed

Synopsis: When a dopey young exterminator discovers there’s another version of her out in the world, she begins to question her life choices.

THE GOOD

The Other Morgan delivers great performances by the cast. Alison Rich and her crew really dive into their performances making this short film very memorable. There’s a cool moment where Alison is talking on the phone that really made me laugh out loud. I love how the short film felt more like a pilot for an HBO series than just a short film.

THE BAD

The Other Morgan is super quirky. If you’re not a person who’s a fan of cringe comedy then this can be uncomfortable.

The Other Morgan Alison Rich
Director Alison Rich

Runtime: 13
Synopsis: When a dopey young exterminator discovers there’s another version of her out in the world, she begins to question her life choices.
Cast: Alison Rich, Mary Holland, Jim O’Heir, Chloe Wepper, Marques Ray, Mike Lane, Zora Bikangaga, Mariah Bess, Dan Trabulus, Lucy Smith
Director: Alison Rich
Producer: Hannah Settle, Laura Schwartz, Brittany Machado
Screenwriter: Alison Rich
Cinematographer: Allie Schultz
Editor: Gregory Stees.

SXSW 2021

#theothermorgan

Comment with Facebook
Sending
User Review
0/10 (0 votes)

About Anthony Whyte

Content Manager | Senior Editor | Daydreamer | Keep your head on a swivel and don't blink

View all posts by Anthony Whyte

You may like these posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *