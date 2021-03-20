SXSW 21: The Other Morgan

The Other Morgan Reviewed

Synopsis: When a dopey young exterminator discovers there’s another version of her out in the world, she begins to question her life choices.

THE GOOD

The Other Morgan delivers great performances by the cast. Alison Rich and her crew really dive into their performances making this short film very memorable. There’s a cool moment where Alison is talking on the phone that really made me laugh out loud. I love how the short film felt more like a pilot for an HBO series than just a short film.

THE BAD

The Other Morgan is super quirky. If you’re not a person who’s a fan of cringe comedy then this can be uncomfortable.

Runtime: 13

Cast: Alison Rich, Mary Holland, Jim O’Heir, Chloe Wepper, Marques Ray, Mike Lane, Zora Bikangaga, Mariah Bess, Dan Trabulus, Lucy Smith

Director: Alison Rich

Producer: Hannah Settle, Laura Schwartz, Brittany Machado

Screenwriter: Alison Rich

Cinematographer: Allie Schultz

Editor: Gregory Stees.

SXSW 2021

#theothermorgan