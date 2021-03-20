SXSW 2021: Wiggle Room is great silent revenge

Synopsis: Determined to save her wheelchair ramp from repossession, Daisy confronts the shady insurance agent who owes her money.

Wiggle Room Reviewed

THE GOOD

Great settings and environment. Wiggle Room does a great job in creating an immersive scene. Wiggle Room pays a lot of attention to visual details with the supporting characters adding to the immersion.

THE BAD

The dialogue was a bit too subdued for me. I didn’t enjoy the hammy performance by the insurance representative as they’re a bit cliché for me.

Runtime: 13

Cast: Deanna Gibson, Sam Stillman, Vilma Donovan, Julian Klepper, Kylah Collins

Director: Sam Guest, Julia Baylis

Producer: Robert Tutiven, Sam Guest, Julia Baylis

Screenwriter: Sam Guest, Julia Baylis

Cinematographer: Guillaume Le Grontec

Editor: Matthew C. Levy

SXSW 2021