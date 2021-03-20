SXSW 2021: Bruiser quietly hits hard

Synopsis: After his father gets into a fight at a bowling alley, Darious begins to investigate the limitations of his own manhood.

Bruiser Reviewed

THE GOOD

Fathers and sons are a fun dynamic and I love that that dad is an ex-con who is reacclimating to freedom. The acting is really good from both J.D. Williams and Noble B. Whitted and they leave a lasting impression in a remarkable amount of time. I love the message that Bruiser is conveying illustrating with how sons mimic their fathers.

THE BAD

The pacing was slow moving and some of the messages that are communicated are difficult to understand. Bruiser uses silent performances and body language to deliver the themes of the film. Bruiser suffers because a lot details are easy to miss or overlook because of slow pacing.

Runtime: 10

Cast: J.D. Williams, Noble B. Whitted

Director: Miles Warren

Executive Producer: Leah Natasha Thomas, Justin Derry

Producer: Albert Tholen, Gustavo Rene, Lauren Goetzman

Screenwriter: Miles Warren, Ben Medina

Cinematographer: Justin Derry

Editor: Albert Tholen