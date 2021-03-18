Movie Sequels We Can’t Wait to Watch

Last year, due to the pandemic, a lot of movies were put on hold. In fact, there were very few movie releases that were premiered online. This led to a lot of people turning to australian casino online gaming and video games for entertainment.

However, 2021 promises to be a good year, with many movie remakes and sequels. In this list, you are going to find some of the most anticipated movie sequels anticipating.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage – June 25, 2021

When the first Venom movie came out, it received a lot of poor reviews from movie critics. However, this didn't stop the fans from watching and loving. In fact, the movie became a success, grossing about $856 million.

At the moment, the plot of the movie hasn’t been released. Still, we just cannot wait to see what the movie has in store for us.

Mission: Impossible 7 – November 19, 2021

Back here, we are huge Mission: Impossible fans, and when we heard a sequel was coming, we screamed our lungs out. The movie’s release date is set for the 19th of November. As usual, Tom Cruise stars as the main, with his usual supporting cast.

Again, just like Venom, the plot of this movie still hasn’t been released, but we already know we’re going to like it.

Fast And Furious 9 – May 28, 2021

This much-anticipated sequel was originally supposed to be released on the 22nd of May. However, the date has been changed 2 times and now, it has been set for release on the 28th of May.

We have watched the trailer online and we must stay that it looks great and we just can’t wait. It has some of the usual cast that we have grown to love over the years, including Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, and more.

New exciting faces in the film are John Cena, who plays Dominic Toretto’s brother, and of course, the sexy Charlize Theron.