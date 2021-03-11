Facts about Bollywood and Hollywood films industry

Indian cinema – Bollywood – is celebrating its centenary. Films with characteristic songs and dances gather millions of viewers around the world. The name Bollywood comes from two words – Hollywood and Bombay – a city where mostly filmed and filmed movies in Hindi.

Asian film historian Nasrin Rehman says that in the first years of its existence, Indian cinema was not called Bollywood, this name appeared in the second half of the XX century, when India surpassed Hollywood in the number of films made. Here are just a few facts from the history of the Indian film industry.

The premiere of the first Indian feature film took place on May 3, 1913. Then a black-and-white film by Rahu Harischandra by Dhundiraj Govinda Phalke was shown.

The most memorable, according to experts, was the scene when the protagonist comes to his wife Taramati and sees her and her maids in the pool in wet saris – traditional Indian women’s clothing.In fact, in such an impressive scene, even in modern times, filmed male actors dressed as women.Phalke made 95 feature films, but died in poverty.

According to South Asian film historian Nasrin Rehman, the name “Bollywood” has not been used until recently in the Hindi film industry in Mumbai.”The term ‘Bollywood’ is an invention of the late twentieth century that came after Mumbai film production struck the imagination of the West,” says Mr Rehman. Indian Express film critic and columnist Shubhra Gupta said that after gaining independence, the kiss disappeared in “miasmas of hypocrisy and feigned modesty”, as well as misconceptions about what is acceptable in Indian culture and traditions and what is not.

In 1954, a group of Indian women petitioned Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to curb the effects of cinema on the “premature onset of sexual activity.”

“The kiss is once again claiming its place in the movies – flowers and swan caresses are gone in antiquity,” – adds Gupta.

The critic notes that today’s Bollywood is trying to compensate for decades of suppression of sexuality, as modern industry has recognized that sex and desire are part of human behavior.

However, the Bollywood film industry does not suffer from underproduction: with more than a thousand films a year, it is the largest film market in the world.

The BBC’s business correspondent in India, Shilpa Kanna, notes that the country makes films in more than 20 languages, but Bollywood in Hindi is the largest film producer.The most expensive Indian film is the Tamil-language “Robot” worth $ 35 million.

Indians buy 2.7 billion tickets a year, the highest in the world. But average ticket prices are one of the lowest in the world, so the proceeds from their sale are several times lower than the Hollywood fee.

For a film-obsessed country, there are very few cinemas in India: about 13,000, compared to almost 40,000 in the United States.

How the Germans helped Bollywood

At the dawn of Indian cinema, equipment from Western Europe was crucial to the industry.In 1920, director and actor Himanshu Rai signed a contract with the German production company Emalka, after which they made a number of very successful films, says historian Jaiprakash Choxi.German director Franz Austen made 14 films for Paradise, but as soon as World War II began, the British colonial government deported about a dozen German technicians, ending a lucrative collaboration.Calcutta was indeed the center of Indian film production until the 1930s, says historian Nasrin Rehman.

Only after the appearance of the Japanese threat on India’s eastern borders during the war did many filmmakers move to Bombay, then called Mumbai.