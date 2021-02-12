“Uncle Frank”: Black Sheep of The Family Fable stirs the Soul

Coming out is one of the hardest, and often harshest, experiences of a gay man or woman’s life. And though the 1970’s was a decade of progressive social strides, opening up about personal sexual identity was far from fully embraced. The new domestic drama “Uncle Frank” explores this delicate dynamic circa 1973 among a deeply religious family in the deep south. Not exactly fertile ground for tolerance and acceptance of homosexuality.

British actor Paul Bettany is superb as Frank, an NYU college professor who, now in his mid-forties, has yet to come clean with all members of his family about who he is. A road trip home for his estranged father’s funeral with his niece, Beth (Sophia Lillis in an understated yet pivotal performance), and his partner, Wally (an excellent Peter Macdissi), gradually reveals a shocking and soul crushing backstory. Writer and Director Alan Ball never allows his intensely emotional story to stray into syrupy melodrama. And we as an audience are the benefactors of his restraint.

“Uncle Frank” speaks movingly and eloquently to living the life that you choose to live. Not one that is prescribed for you. Consequences be damned. And while, as a Christian, I was a little uncomfortable here with the shots taken at our faith, in the end the prevailing message resonated with powerful reverberation.

To wit and to paraphrase, “This is my commandment, that you love one another.”

