Joyoshare Media Cutter: The best and most affordable way to cut videos

Cutting a video can be complex for people who do not know how to use the expert applications that exist and too many times it is difficult for them to easily cut a video. With the Joyoshare application cutting a video is obtained from an easy and fast way. Joyoshare Media Cutter is free for both Windows and macOS and we are able to download it for free, but to have all the functions without limits we must switch to the paid package.

Joyoshare Video Cutter is an application that will accept us to cut the videos and the audios that you import to it. With this app, we could cut the videos and audios quickly and easily, but with good alternatives and styles to precede something different in insufficient time. Something that can save us time and above all, a good experience for those who don’t know how to use more advanced or professional video and audio cutters.

How does it work?

Once we have the application installed, the moment we open it, the user interface is simple enough to understand and use. In this case we are going to focus more on a video, but it is practically the same and even easier for an audio. The video that we have chosen, we can cut video and we also have the selection to edit it in a basic way, where we can open an editor to shorten the video, we can also rotate the video, integrate visual results, enter a watermark, integrate subtitles and even integrate audio. For your info, the video cutter can trim video in three ways to enhance the accuracy.

You can add that it is a basic but complete cutter as well since we could proceed with the basic modification of a video. Once we have everything ready with the video or audio that we have chosen, we have to save the change that has happened and later we are ready to control the export of the video. We only have to proceed with the last configuration, which is the format if we want it in another or for a specific artifact and everything will be saved correctly.

Here are the simple steps to cut a video:

– Click on ‘Open’ to add your video. You can also use another way; using the drag-and-drop feature.

– Select the segment to be trimmed

At the bottom of the interface you will see a time slider where you can skip to the timeframe you want. You can set the start and end points of the cutting process.

– Choose the output format

Click the ‘Format’ button and you choose your favorite format.

– Now trim!

You can now click ‘Start’ to start the trimming process. Once completed, click ‘Save’.

Want to combine multiple video and audio clips? Just click on the ‘+’ button and repeat the above steps to produce different segments.

Zero quality loss

Using the Joyoshare Media Cutter does not result in any loss of quality to the resulting video. There’s absolutely nothing to worry about as this video cutter can cut at 60x faster speeds. Quality degradation often occurs in cutters with low cutting speeds.

Supports many popular formats

It is an all-in-one video cutter with high compatibility as it supports so many popular formats. Joyoshare Media Cutter is capable of converting all regular videos to a wide variety of media formats; MP4, M4V, MPEG, ASF, PMVB, MP3, and so on. Extracting audio from video files to various popular formats is also very easy because this software supports so many audio formats, including even less popular ones such as AU, ALAC, AIFF, OGG, CAF, APE, and others.

It can also combine multiple video and audio clips

If you think that this is just a video and audio cutter then you are wrong. Joyoshare Media Cutter can also function as a joining tool for multiple video and audio clips. You can combine these clips from the same source. All can be done in a few clicks. There are two merge modes provided; high speed mode and encoding mode. The first mode lets you get original quality results while the second mode is a “custom mode” where you can make more adjustments, both video and audio, to your needs.

You can edit, redefine, and adjust the video before cutting

There are various editing functions provided; aspect ratio adjustment, saturation settings, the ability to cut video into smaller fragments, adding sound effects, watermarks, subtitles, and much more. It is one of the best video editors for Windows. There are also many parameters that can be customized such as resolution, sample rate, codec, and so on.

Real-time preview

Before you actually cut, you can preview the video (and audio) to see how it will turn out after the cut is done. Joyoshare Media Cutter provides built-in media player and real-time preview window.

Pricing

As mentioned above, you can use Joyoshare Media Cutter for free. However you will have limitations on certain aspects. You also will not receive software updates. If you want to use Joyoshare Media Cutter with all its features then switching to the paid package is recommended. Here is a breakdown of what the two package versions offer:

From the illustration above, if you try the free (trial) version, you will not get Unlimited Usage Times and Technical Support. The paid version sells for just $ 29.95. Very affordable. If you do video editing regularly, it’s highly recommended to switch to the paid package.

Conclusion:

This is a very complete video cutter package. Even its paid package is very affordable, only $ 29.95. Interested? Why don’t you download it right away? It’s free!