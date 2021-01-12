Batman Soul of the Dragon OUT NOW

Anthony Whyte Leave a comment

So there’s a new Batman animated movie avialable on digital TODAY! I NEVER keep up with the DC animated films (since they’re so difficult to screen/review) but in these are new unprecedented times. We got e-mailed a few fresh clips from the movie to help generate some excitement too:

Hell, in this movie drought I’ll take anything. I’m about to track down this movie and purchase it. What do you guys think? Do you still watch the DC animated films? If so, which is your favorite?

[Warner Home Video]

#BatmanSoulOfTheDragon

