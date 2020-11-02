Some 4K devices that the 4K Universe will support for its direct-to-consumer Ultra HD streaming service to be launched in December 2020

America’s first one-of-a-kind 4K HDR TV network, 4K Universe founded in 2016 by Matthew Mancinelli is all set to debut its direct-to-consumer Ultra HD streaming service for only $10 per month this December. You will now be able to enjoy TV shows, movies, documentaries, specials, nature and kids content in 4K and 4K HDR resolution. Worth the cost, isn’t it? So let’s have a look at some of the 4K devices which will support this amazing service of the TV network.

Apple TV 4K

This 4K Smart TV box from Apple Inc. is enabled with Dolby Atmos sound and gives you an amazing movie and TV show watching experience. It is also enabled with latest apps like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hotstar and Zee5. Such astounding features make the Apple TV 4K box one of the best devices which can support this streaming service.

Roku Devices

The Roku line of streaming devices was developed by Roku Inc. in collaboration with Netflix. The 4K streaming service will be supported on several Roku devices, which include Roku Streambar, Smart Soundbar, Ultra, Ultra LT, Premiere and Streaming Stick®+.

Chromecast with Google TV

The Chromecast with Google TV will turn your ordinary TV into a smart one. Now you can command your TV from your tablet or smartphone only! All that is required is a TV with an HDMI port, a good Wi-Fi network and a compatible computer or mobile device. What’s more, you can even command with your voice. So set up your devices and start streaming by speaking!

Samsung 4K Ultra HD TVs

The Ultra High-Definition Smart LED TV from Samsung is probably one of the best devices that can support this streaming service. It is equipped with a large screen and crystal clear HD resolution which enables an ultimate viewing experience. Hence, purchasing this TV is a deal worth the cost!

Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Android TVs

The Sony Bravia 4K Ultra High-Definition TV is the most popular device among 4K users. This Android TV has been used by 4K subscribers since the time of the network’s inception. This TV will revolutionize your viewing experience with its extraordinary clarity which gives a genuine lifelike detail to whatever you are watching.

TCL 4K Ultra HD TVs

The 4K Ultra High-Definition Smart LED TV from TCL is enabled with Dolby Audio, smart sound and Wi-Fi display. Micro dimming, true color and dynamic picture enhancement features are also included. This television is a true game stopper for the 4K streaming service as it is power by streaming technology from Roku Inc.

Hisense H8G Quantum Series TV

This Quantum 4K ULED Android Smart TV from Hisense is enhanced by Quantum Dot technology for providing you with out-of-the-world picture quality. It will ensure you a detailed and lifelike picture viewing experience with richer colors along with smoother picture motion. To add to this, it is also enabled with Dolby Atmos audio. All this will create an immersive home theater experience indeed!

Skyworth Q20300 4K HDR Smart TV

This 4K High-Definition Smart TV from Skyworth is equipped with infinity A53 quad-core processor which enables quicker loading for your apps, games and video content. What’s more, its Infinity Screen 2.0 gives you the ultimate theater experience you desire for!

Android TV

The Android TV developed by Google enables you to cast pictures, videos, music and any other content from your device straight to your TV. Also you can get access to unlimited apps via the Google Play Store. This surely looks like an effective and reliable platform for the 4K streaming service as well.

So, what are you waiting for? Get your 4K devices connected and be ready to avail the cost worthy streaming service from the 4K Universe! Also don’t forget to download the 4K Universe app which will enable you to watch 24-hour live channel and video-on-demand (VOD) to your heart’s content.

4K Universe