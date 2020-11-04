4KUniverse Releases New Breathtaking Teaser Video

4KUniverse is America’s first 4K HDR TV network. The upcoming network consists of a 24-hour 4K cable channel and a 4K streaming service and will be priced at just $10 per month.

On October 7, 2020, 4KUniverse released a new teaser for its service. The video is titled ‘You Found Us‘ and it takes us to the island of Kauai through an aerial shot.

With top-notch resolution, 4KUniverse is aiming to give its audience the best display resolution possible. The precision and quality of the video is astounding and gives even better than lifelike experience.

4KUniverse offers three types of subscriptions (Basic, Family Plan and VIP) starting from $10/month to $360 for 3 years. The following subscriptions also offer a 7-day free trial. For more information, visit their website.

Starting this December, subscribers will be able to enjoy their favorite TV shows, movies, documentaries and much more in full 4K and 4K HDR resolution. Along with this, 4KUniverse also offers a 24/7 live channel in 4K resolution.

4KUniverse was founded in 2016 by Matthew Mancinelli and it is America’s first 4K HDR TV network. With four times the pixels of traditional HD resolution and a huge variety of vivid colours, 4K HDR is the step towards the future.

