3 Medical Marijuana Documentaries to Watch Now

As the cannabis industry continues to grow in popularity, driven by new legalizations in states across the country where we are seeing more and more dispensaries available for public consumption, the number of movies and tv shows related to this topic is evolving too. For many movie and cinema buffs, this is an excellent opportunity to learn a little more about the industry and indulge in some excellent entertainment. Today, we’re going to introduce you to three amazing documentaries available to watch now if you’re keen to learn more about how this landscape works.

The number of movies available about medical marijuana today is growing by the week. Elsewhere, you’ll notice that it’s much easier to get a medical marijuana card in Mount Vernon and other regions around New York, just by applying online. You can connect to compassionate doctors from the comfort of your home, without even needing to set up an appointment. If you’re thinking of getting your medical marijuana card, then starting your education into the industry might give you a clearer view of the treatment you’re about to begin, and where it came from.

‘The Culture High’

Available on Amazon Prime, ‘The Culture High’ is the perfect insight into all things to do with legislation on medical marijuana. If you’re looking for a cannabis documentary that will teach you more about how the industry works, this is the movie for you. You’ll discover insights into the failed war on drugs and find out why weed was unavailable in America in the first place. The documentary covers a lot of handy interviews with dealers, sheriffs, doctors, and other professionals who can teach you everything you need to know about modern day prohibition and the arguments that affect the world we live in.

‘Weed the People’

From Ricki Lake, famous cannabis activist and actress, ‘Weed the People’ is an in-depth documentary on this natural medical substance. Lake and her director look at the industry in depth, exploring the life-saving research that’s going on into various weed strains, and what today’s studies mean for the future of medication. Interestingly, the people behind this film didn’t actually set out to make a specific movie about marijuana. Instead, Lake and her husband got involved in supporting a little girl suffering from chemo and dealing with tumors all over her body. When searching for treatment, they came across the benefits of cannabis oil, and the idea for the movie unraveled.

‘Grass is Greener’

A movie available on Netflix, this exclusive documentary covers hip-hop innovator Fab 5 Freddy as he takes viewers on a journey on the relationship between America and cannabis. This is a great film to watch if you’re interested in people like Cypress Hill’s B-Real, Snoop Dogg, and Damian Marley. The movie looks at the racially biased history of the industry, and the influence on culture and music. If you want to discover more about how cannabis relates to various pop culture experiences, then ‘Grass is Greener’ could be the ideal option for you.