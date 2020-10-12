THC and CBD, what do I need to know?

From movie lovers to food lovers, everyone likes to watch a movie in front of the big screen with a big bag of popcorn. Why not infuse cannabis or CBD into the next movie popcorn you watch? Wait a minute, what is cannabis anyway? I thought that was illegal! I’m glad you asked, let me explain. Cannabis, or better known as marijuana, is legal in some parts of the United States and stores are allowed to sell products like Delta 8 THC to people who have a prescription or recreational.

Let’s dive a little deeper and understand what THC, Tetrahydrocannabinol, and CBD, cannabinoid, are. Both THC and CBD originate from the same plant, the hemp plant. The hemp plant is normally used to help make commercial products and industrial products like rope, shoes, paper, and various other materials. The hemp plant has multiple functions as well as producing marijuana and CBD.

Cannabis, or marijuana, has been around for many years and just recently in our history have we seen the legalization of cannabis in certain states. But the legalization of cannabis came with certain regulations that must be followed for the plant to be considered marijuana or CBD.

For the hemp plant to be considered CBD, it must have a THC level of 0.3% or less. This is according to the Farm Bill that was passed in 2018 by President Trump allowing the growing and selling of CBD products with restrictions. This is independent of marijuana and marijuana has its own restrictions. Cannabis can be sold in specific states who allow marijuana to be sold such as Colorado or California. Please look up the rules and regulations for each state as they might differ because cannabis is still illegal at federal level.

The main difference between marijuana and CBD is the amount of THC is in the product. THC is the chemical that makes you feel the stereotypical and expected “high” sensation cannabis gives you. When talking about CBD, CBD doesn’t give the “high” sensation compared to the THC. It would take an enormous amount of CBD for you to feel a little “high” and yet, you still might not achieve the same experience.

Cannabis is mainly used as a depressant drug, meaning it’s a drug that will make you feel slow reacting. It is also known that cannabis has psychoactive or mood altering properties allowing the patient to relax mentally or physically. Because it affects the nervous system, it also alters brain function.

What THC has been known to do is alter the brain function occurring in the hippocampus. The hippocampus is a very complex structure deep inside the brain located in the temporal lobe. What its main function in the brain is to store memories and also retain new memories. Another function of the hippocampus is to make sure the person stays attentive and focused.

Cannabis helps delay the neuronal signal flow making the body less responsive to its surroundings. The risk that cannabis has is damaging your lungs (due to too much smoking) and damaging the temporal lobe, more specifically, the hippocampus. When this is damaged, it can have long term effects on the brain and can make the person feel slower or non-coherent.

The difference between cannabis and CBD is that CBD tries to directly target the impacted area without experiencing anything psychoactive. There is no out of body experience or mental hallucinations, just the hemp plant numbing or relieving the pain. Since CBD doesn’t have the “high” feeling some people crave, it has become less commercially incising but make no mistake that CBD is just as potent as cannabis with the right amount.

The medical conditions that cannabis and THC help with are nausea, vomiting, aid with severe weight loss or gain, pain relief, glaucoma, epilepsy, and even asthma. What is occurring within the body is that THC is able to attach its molecules to something that is called cannabinoid receptors. Once attached to the neurons, the neurons in the brain are activated and they begin disrupting mental and physical communication within the body. This can give the relief to people who are experiencing symptoms related to neurological disorders or any form of uncontrollable muscle spasms.

Traumatic injuries occurring unexpectedly such as car crashes and work related injuries can be treated by medicating with this plant. With the right recommended dosage by a medical professional, this plant may be used as a prescription to treat certain symptoms. Just because it grows on the ground and can be picked shouldn’t automatically be dismissed because it contains healing properties.

Now that we have gone over some background information about CBD and THC, how can we begin to use these products? There are many ways people can take cannabis and CBD. Most ways are used in both products but creativity is where people shine when making edibles. But, there are 3 primary ways people use both THC and CBD: smoking, edibles, and oils.

Smoking is the most common and the fastest way people use cannabis. Buying certain types of marijuana and CBD plants will give you a variety of calming effects specific to that strain. There are 3 forms of cannabis that smokers use and they are the marijuana flower, hashish (or hash), or hash oil.

The marijuana flower is the flower picked from the plant and cleaned for smoking. Hash is the dried resin of the cannabis and it is usually more concentrated than the flower having longer lasting effects. Lastly, the hash oil is a liquid form of cannabis which is extracted directly from the cannabis plant. This is the strongest way to use cannabis.

Because the hash oil is so concentrated, small quantities of this will achieve similar results to a lot of flowers or a large quantity of edibles. Oils are very good and effective. Whether you use them for marijuana oils or CBD vape juice, this will get you where you need to be. There is always something out there for you; it’s just up to you to find it.

Apart from using oils for smoking, using topical cannabis and CBD will also numb painful or sensitive areas. By rubbing the affected area for a period of time, heat will be created allowing the muscles to relax. Continue rubbing until the area is hot or sensitive then reapply or begin stretching the muscle. Tight muscles can be solved with repeated physical therapy treatments and the application of the correct topical medications.

Then there are the edibles. Edibles are a great alternative for people who don’t prefer to smoke or for people who don’t want to get their hands dirty. The flower or oil of cannabis can be added to any type of food item so that when you eat the item, you will begin to feel the effects. Depending on how much cannabis is added to the food, the effects can either be extremely positive or not feel anything at all.

When adding cannabis to your food items, make sure that there is enough cannabis to balance food so the effects are felt. Comparing edibles to smoking, the effects take longer than smoking because it is going through the stomach. The stomach takes longer to digest food than circulation within the lungs. Cannabis has helped treat and revolutionize therapeutic approaches that will be used in the near future. Whether it is to treat patients or help someone relax after a long day, this product is currently available to most who want to explore.